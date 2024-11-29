One Royal Just Revealed a Secret Part of Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Concert That Viewers Don't Get to See

In just a week from today, Princess Kate will welcome inspirational members of the U.K. public (along with the Royal Family) to Westminster Abbey for her fourth annual Together at Christmas carol concert. The event is broadcast on Christmas Eve in Great Britain each year, but it turns out that there's an unseen portion of the festivities.

Lady Frederick Windsor—a.k.a. actress Sophie Winkleman—is married to King Charles's cousin, Lord Frederick "Freddie" Windsor, and during a different Christmas carol concert earlier this week, she revealed a tidbit about Kate's cherished event that has never been mentioned before.

Winkleman, speaking to Hello! during the Fayre of St James's Christmas charity event, said there were three things she was looking forward to when it comes to the Princess of Wales's carol concert on Friday, Dec. 6.

"Beautiful music and beautiful readings. And hors d'oeuvres," she shared. The appetizers comment definitely threw royal watchers for a loop, since members of the Royal Family are only pictured arriving at the Abbey and taking part in the carol service during Princess Kate's concert. Is there a second secret party afterward? Tell us more, Sophie.

Sophie Winkleman, seen with husband Lord Frederick Windsor and their daughters Maude and Isabella outside Westminster Abbey, is a familiar face at Princess Kate's concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie (back row center) said that she looks forward to having hors d'oeuvres during the carol concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mystery hors d'oeuvres aside, Sophie and Frederick are regular guests at the Princess of Wales's concert, and last year they brought their adorable daughters Maud, 11—who is the same age as Prince George and attended his former school in London—and Isabella, 8. Freddie's father is Prince Michael of Kent, a second cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Along with extended family like Sophie and company, fans should expect to see plenty of other royals at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 6, including Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Princess Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as siblings Pippa and James have also attended the service each year, as well as Prince William's royal cousins like Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

This year's concert will also welcome many guests who have given back to their communities, along with the families of the children killed in a tragic knife attack in Southport, England over the summer.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Princess Kate pulled out a major surprise by playing the piano during 2021's carol concert, it's unclear what's in store for this year. However, for Sophie's sake, we hope there are plenty of hors d'oeuvres.