Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Secretly Spent Easter With Princess Kate's Parents
The little royals were spotted in Sandringham, and hot cross buns were allegedly involved.
Princess Kate and Prince William's decision to skip Easter with the Royal Family allegedly "raised eyebrows at the palace." However, their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—reportedly had a fun Easter in Norfolk, where they've been spending time at their family's country home, Anmer Hall.
Instead of joining the Royal Family at church in Windsor, George, Charlotte, and Louis apparently spent Easter with Kate Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. According to Hello! magazine, Prince William, Princess Kate, and their children had a "low-key family weekend of private festivities."
The outlet also reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales, their children, and Kate's parents were all seen attending an Easter Sunday church service in Sandringham. Per an eyewitness, "The vicar, Canon Paul Williams, was spotted handing the royal family wrapped hot cross buns on their way out."
Any royal fans hoping to greet Kate and William's children on Easter Sunday were, apparently, disappointed. "Despite a large crowd of well-wishers eagerly gathering outside the church, they were unable to catch sight of the Royal Family, who left via the back entrance," Hello! reported.
While Kate and William decided to skip the Royal Family's annual Easter celebration, Prince Andrew was in attendance, alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
Having just returned from a skiing vacation in France, Kate and William reportedly decided to spend some time together as a family before conducting any official royal engagements.
A source spoke to Us Weekly about the Prince and Princess of Wales's decision to skip Easter, calling it "a big deal." The source explained, "It's royal tradition for the family to attend this together. Everyone understood the family not attending last year when Kate was sick but there's been a lot of raised eyebrows at the palace about William's decision to skip again this year. It feels like a deliberate move and even a snub."
