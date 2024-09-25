Kate Middleton’s Christmas Concert Is Officially on for 2024

Merry Katemas, royal fans.

Kate Middleton has been taking a break from official duties as she recovers from cancer this year, but Sept. 24 brought an exciting glimmer of hope on the royal calendar. The Princess of Wales held a planning meeting for her annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert at Windsor Castle, as reported in the palace's court circular.

"The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a Meeting at Windsor Castle," the announcement read. And while it might not have revealed much, multiple outlets confirmed Tuesday's meeting was regarding the holiday season event.

Princess Kate held her first Christmas concert—which is televised on Christmas Eve in the U.K. each year—at Westminster Abbey in 2021, with Prince William joining her for the festivities. She also blew fans away by playing the piano in a touching tribute to those lost in the pandemic.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents for the festive fun in 2022, but last year, Prince Louis made his carol concert debut—and of course, he brought his usual cheeky antics.

The then-5-year-old prince was spotted trying to blow out his sister Charlotte's candle during the service, proving kids will be kids at church, even when they're part of the royal family.

The Waleses brought Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to last year's carol concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year's service will certainly bring more memorable moments from the Wales family, who sweetly dropped off letters to Santa (or Father Christmas, as he's known in the U.K.) outside the Abbey.

Each year, the concert—supported by the Royal Foundation—honors those who have given back in the U.K., with the first event themed to thank those who dedicated their lives to helping others during the pandemic. In 2022, the carol service was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II, who died just three months before the event, and last year, Kate celebrated people working in the young childhood sector.

Fans will also have some classic Kate style moments to look forward to at the holiday event. While she wore shades of red for her first two "Together at Christmas" events, last year, the Princess of Wales stepped out in chic winter white separates. Perhaps we'll see green for 2024?

A date hasn't been announced for the event just yet, but watch this space for more on Kate's favorite Christmas tradition.