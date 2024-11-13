Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Expected to Make a Major Public Appearance This December

Happy holidays!

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis putting letters into a red mailbox next to a snowy tree
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

It's not often you see all three of Kate Middleton and Prince William's children at a public event, but royal fans should prepare their heart-eye emojis after Kensington Palace made an exciting holiday season announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The date for the Princess of Wales's annual Christmas carol concert has finally been confirmed, and royal watchers should expect to see the entire family at Westminster Abbey on Friday, Dec. 6.

Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9, have been regulars at the event since 2022, and in 2023, Prince Louis, 6, made his rather cheeky debut at his mom's Together at Christmas concert. The royal mischief-maker, who was just five at the time, was snapped blowing out Charlotte's candle during the service in a classic Louis moment.

The royal trio also dropped off letters to Santa in a classic red postbox outside the Abbey, which was decorated with dozens of snow-covered trees.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Princess Kate holding candles inside Westminster Abbey during a Christmas carol service

The Wales children joined their parents for the 2023 carol concert.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis blowing out Princess Charlotte's candle during a carol service

Prince Louis blew out his sister's candle during the 2023 service.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Kensington Palace, this year's concert—which will be broadcast on ITV in the U.K. on Christmas Eve—will "shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities."

Fittingly, the Princess of Wales, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, has decided her 2024 carol service will focus "upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives."

While the Wales family will enjoy singing traditional Christmas carols, the concert will also integrate "traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none."

Let the countdown to Dec. 6 begin.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸