Sarah Ferguson "Has No Intention" of Following in Ex-Prince Andrew's Footsteps, Despite Receiving a "Lot of Offers," Per Royal Source

2026 seems to have been quite a challenging year for Sarah Ferguson. Having left the home she shared with her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Ferguson disappeared from the public eye, and onlookers have been wondering what her next move might be. According to one royal source, the former Duchess of York refuses to follow in ex-Prince Andrew's footsteps in an important respect.

Reporting on the ex-royal's current situation, the Sun explained, "Sarah Ferguson has turned down a string of interview requests while in exile in Austria—including from BBC's Newsnight."

As royal fans know only too well, ex-Prince Andrew gave a disastrous interview on Newsnight in 2019, which subsequently contributed to his expulsion from royal life. Rather than attempting to tell her side of the story, Ferguson is apparently keeping quiet.

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A royal source told the outlet, "She has had a lot of offers including from Newsnight but is spending her time reflecting and has no intention of speaking out."

"She has had a lot of offers including from Newsnight." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just last month, reports suggested that the ex-duchess had been "snubbed" and wouldn't be receiving a lucrative book deal in the wake of her involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The Daily Mail alleged, "No-one wants to enable her to 'cash in on the Epstein scandal,' Hollywood sources say."

According to the outlet, the former Duchess of York had "pitched the idea of a tell-all memoir to major U.S. publishing houses...but all of them have rejected her."

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Ferguson is allegedly "spending her time reflecting and has no intention of speaking out." (Image credit: Getty Images)

An additional source told the publication, "Any notion she might have had about keeping her American dream alive now seems to have been killed off completely...Commercially, as the failed book deal shows, she has become a pariah."

Basically, Ferguson appears to be retreating from the spotlight for the time being, according to royal sources.