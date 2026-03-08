Sarah Ferguson Is Allegedly Being "Snubbed" by Hollywood as No-One Wants to Be Accused of "Enabling Her" Following Epstein Scandal
"Her American dream now seems to have been killed off completely."
Alongside her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Sarah Ferguson has been stripped of her royal titles and evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor. Her association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein hit the headlines once again after emails between the pair were released to the public. Now, a source has claimed that Ferguson has been essentially blacklisted by Hollywood.
According to the Daily Mail, "Sarah Ferguson has been snubbed for a £1.5 million [approximately $2 million] book deal in America as no-one wants to enable her to 'cash in on the Epstein scandal,' Hollywood sources say."
The publication alleged that the former Duchess of York "pitched the idea of a tell-all memoir to major U.S. publishing houses...but all of them have rejected her," according to their sources.
As noted by the outlet, one source reportedly told the Daily Express, "She ended up with a string of rejections and zero response in a few cases." They continued, "It seems no-one is remotely interested in being seen to be enabling her to cash in on the Epstein scandal that has torn her family apart and ruined her ex-husband."
An additional source told the publication, "Any notion she might have had about keeping her American dream alive now seems to have been killed off completely...Commercially, as the failed book deal shows, she has become a pariah."
Previous reports suggested that the ex-duchess wanted to "bounce back" after the Epstein scandal by finding a new "PR team." However, it seems unlikely that Ferguson will find a new home in the U.S. after her alleged book deal has reportedly fallen through.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.