Alongside her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Sarah Ferguson has been stripped of her royal titles and evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor. Her association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein hit the headlines once again after emails between the pair were released to the public. Now, a source has claimed that Ferguson has been essentially blacklisted by Hollywood.

According to the Daily Mail, "Sarah Ferguson has been snubbed for a £1.5 million [approximately $2 million] book deal in America as no-one wants to enable her to 'cash in on the Epstein scandal,' Hollywood sources say."

The publication alleged that the former Duchess of York "pitched the idea of a tell-all memoir to major U.S. publishing houses...but all of them have rejected her," according to their sources.

As noted by the outlet, one source reportedly told the Daily Express, "She ended up with a string of rejections and zero response in a few cases." They continued, "It seems no-one is remotely interested in being seen to be enabling her to cash in on the Epstein scandal that has torn her family apart and ruined her ex-husband."

An additional source told the publication, "Any notion she might have had about keeping her American dream alive now seems to have been killed off completely...Commercially, as the failed book deal shows, she has become a pariah."

Previous reports suggested that the ex-duchess wanted to "bounce back" after the Epstein scandal by finding a new "PR team." However, it seems unlikely that Ferguson will find a new home in the U.S. after her alleged book deal has reportedly fallen through.