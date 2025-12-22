Recently released photos from the Jeffrey Epstein files have only further highlighted the convicted sex offender's association with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew. It has also transpired that Epstein had an unexpected connection to Princess Diana and King Charles's divorce.

As reported by GB News, one extremely odd photo from the Epstein files, which referenced Charles and Diana, was released by the Justice Department. The picture showed a framed newspaper clipping from the Times displayed on Epstein's island, Little Saint James in the United States Virgin Islands, discussing Charles and Diana's divorce. The clipping included a photograph of Diana's famous "revenge dress," along with the headline, "Divorce is no bar to throne says prince."

Released in June 1994, the newspaper clipping seems to be quite a strange object for Epstein to have kept on his private island. According to GB News, the item was discovered "concealed inside a wardrobe."

In November 2025, the Grévin Museum unveiled a wax figure of Diana wearing the iconic revenge dress, showing just how influential the outfit has been. In a statement, the venue explained, "Grévin chose the iconic revenge dress: the black, off-the-shoulder dress she wore the evening after Prince Charles publicly admitted his infidelity." The statement continued, "It was bold, elegant, and completely unexpected. That night, the dress became a symbol of confidence and freedom, and it still represents that moment of empowerment today."

Renewed interest in ex-Prince Andrew's connection to Epstein forced King Charles to make some changes within the Royal Family. As well as serving Andrew with an eviction notice, the monarch stripped his brother of his remaining royal titles. No longer the Duke of York, Andrew will reportedly leave Royal Lodge in Windsor for a temporary property on the Sandringham estate in 2026.

Why Epstein had the framed clipping referencing Charles and Diana remains unknown.