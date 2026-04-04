Royal Source Claims Sarah Ferguson "Feels Incredibly Betrayed" by One Royal Family Member—and It's Not Ex-Prince Andrew

Following renewed interest in her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah Ferguson was forced to give up her royal titles and leave the home she shared with her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Now, a new report has alleged that, per a royal source, Ferguson "feels incredibly betrayed" by one senior Royal Family member.

As reported by Heat, an insider alleged, "Fergie's very bitter, she's angry, and feels wronged by everyone in the family." The royal source continued, "She doesn't have the guts to confront anyone but when she's had a couple of drinks that's when the liquid courage kicks in and when she starts unloading."

According to the source, there's one senior royal who appears to be the target of Ferguson's ire. "[Queen] Camilla's been getting the brunt of Sarah's fury," the insider claimed. "They were very close friends for years so Sarah feels incredibly betrayed."

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"Camilla's been getting the brunt of Sarah's fury," the insider claimed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the royal source, Ferguson is also allegedly haunted by recent events, following new revelations about her connection to convicted sex offender Epstein. "What people don't see is just how low she's sunk, every time she opens a paper or goes online it's another reminder that she's completely on the outside and there's no real way back, and she's really struggling to come to terms with that," the source told Heat.

The former Duchess of York also reportedly isn't "dealing with" the situation in a very healthy way. "She's numbing it, and that's only making everything worse because it fuels this cycle where she starts ranting and then feels even more isolated the next day," the source explained. "Not that she'll take any accountability, if you ask her she's got every right to speak her mind."

"Fergie's very bitter, she's angry, and feels wronged by everyone in the family." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Basically, if Ferguson and Camilla really were "close friends" at one point in time, it seems unlikely they'd be able to continue their friendship following the latest batch of Epstein allegations.