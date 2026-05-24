Prince William Reveals Princess Charlotte Takes Princess Kate's Side When It Comes to One Particular Loyalty
Is there tension in the royal household?
Princess Kate and Prince William have seemingly built a close-knit family unit with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. However, according to the Prince of Wales, there might be some tensions developing at home regarding one particular loyalty.
Prince William has made his devotion to Aston Villa soccer club clear, with the royal even declining a phone call while attending a recent match. But when it comes to his kids, Prince William doesn't necessarily have the full support of George, Charlotte, and Louis.
As reported by GB News, during his visit to Nansledan near Newquay, England on May 21, Prince William reportedly discussed Aston Villa's victory over Sport-Club Freiburg in Turkey the previous day.
While relaying his excitement over Aston Villa's win, the royal allegedly revealed that daughter Princess Charlotte has chosen not to support his favorite team. Instead, the young royal reportedly supports Chelsea Football Club, taking after mom Princess Kate.
Royal fans were quick to weigh in about the news on social media. "As a Chelsea fan, I am delighted by the news that Princess Charlotte is a Chelsea fan," one person wrote.
Someone else commented, "It's likely the Chelsea women's team she's a fan of." Another commenter noted, "He said he lets his children choose who they support and she supports Chelsea."
Despite being committed to Aston Villa, Prince William previously suggested he was happy for his three kids to support any team.
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"I'm kind of hoping they'll all find their own teams in time," he told the Sun in March 2025. "They don't all have to be Villa fans."
The Prince of Wales continued, "I'm trying not to be biased but obviously they see how passionate I am about it and they watch the matches with me. I'm trying to spread the love a little bit."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.