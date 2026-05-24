Princess Kate and Prince William have seemingly built a close-knit family unit with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. However, according to the Prince of Wales, there might be some tensions developing at home regarding one particular loyalty.

Prince William has made his devotion to Aston Villa soccer club clear, with the royal even declining a phone call while attending a recent match. But when it comes to his kids, Prince William doesn't necessarily have the full support of George, Charlotte, and Louis.

As reported by GB News, during his visit to Nansledan near Newquay, England on May 21, Prince William reportedly discussed Aston Villa's victory over Sport-Club Freiburg in Turkey the previous day.

Latest Videos From

While relaying his excitement over Aston Villa's win, the royal allegedly revealed that daughter Princess Charlotte has chosen not to support his favorite team. Instead, the young royal reportedly supports Chelsea Football Club, taking after mom Princess Kate.

Princess Charlotte reportedly supports Chelsea Football Club, taking after mom Princess Kate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal fans were quick to weigh in about the news on social media. "As a Chelsea fan, I am delighted by the news that Princess Charlotte is a Chelsea fan," one person wrote.

Someone else commented, "It's likely the Chelsea women's team she's a fan of." Another commenter noted, "He said he lets his children choose who they support and she supports Chelsea."

"As a Chelsea fan, I am delighted by the news that Princess Charlotte is a Chelsea fan." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being committed to Aston Villa, Prince William previously suggested he was happy for his three kids to support any team.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I'm kind of hoping they'll all find their own teams in time," he told the Sun in March 2025. "They don't all have to be Villa fans."

The Prince of Wales continued, "I'm trying not to be biased but obviously they see how passionate I am about it and they watch the matches with me. I'm trying to spread the love a little bit."