Report Says Sarah Ferguson's Location Is "Unknown" Amid Claims the Royal Family Is "Shielding" Ex-Prince Andrew "From Public View"
She "has not been seen in public since December 2025."
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Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have faced some huge changes in 2026. The former couple's association with Jeffrey Epstein hit the headlines once again following the release of new information from the Epstein files. Subsequently, King Charles removed Sarah and Andrew's official royal titles and evicted them from their shared home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. Now, a new report is claiming that the ex-Duchess of York's current location is "unknown." Meanwhile, the Royal Family has been accused of "shielding" the former Duke of York.
Per People, "Sarah Ferguson's whereabouts remain unknown following the arrest of her ex-husband." Calling the former duchess's location a "mystery," the outlet explained "that the former Duchess of York planned to spend time overseas as she mulled her next moves." However, she "has not been seen in public since December 2025," which raises "questions about where the former Duchess of York will live when she returns to the U.K.," the publication shared.
While the former Prince Andrew has been given a new property on the Sandringham estate, Ferguson has been left to her own devices.Article continues below
As the scandal regarding her association with Epstein simmered, Ferguson reportedly traveled to Switzerland, where she allegedly checked into a luxury wellness clinic, per People. According to the Daily Mail, the former duchess allegedly also spent time at Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa in Donegal, Ireland.
As for Ferguson's ex-husband, the Sun reported that "massive security gates" have been "thrown up outside disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new home to shield it from public view."
The new barriers were erected at Andrew's future home, Marsh Farm, which is being renovated ready for the ex-duke. As a result, it's been suggested that the Royal Family is "shielding" Andrew "from public view" with the move.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.