Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have faced some huge changes in 2026. The former couple's association with Jeffrey Epstein hit the headlines once again following the release of new information from the Epstein files. Subsequently, King Charles removed Sarah and Andrew's official royal titles and evicted them from their shared home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. Now, a new report is claiming that the ex-Duchess of York's current location is "unknown." Meanwhile, the Royal Family has been accused of "shielding" the former Duke of York.

Per People, "Sarah Ferguson's whereabouts remain unknown following the arrest of her ex-husband." Calling the former duchess's location a "mystery," the outlet explained "that the former Duchess of York planned to spend time overseas as she mulled her next moves." However, she "has not been seen in public since December 2025," which raises "questions about where the former Duchess of York will live when she returns to the U.K.," the publication shared.

While the former Prince Andrew has been given a new property on the Sandringham estate, Ferguson has been left to her own devices.

Article continues below

Sarah Ferguson "has not been seen in public since December 2025." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the scandal regarding her association with Epstein simmered, Ferguson reportedly traveled to Switzerland, where she allegedly checked into a luxury wellness clinic, per People. According to the Daily Mail, the former duchess allegedly also spent time at Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa in Donegal, Ireland.

The former Duchess of York's location is currently a "mystery." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Ferguson's ex-husband, the Sun reported that "massive security gates" have been "thrown up outside disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new home to shield it from public view."

The new barriers were erected at Andrew's future home, Marsh Farm, which is being renovated ready for the ex-duke. As a result, it's been suggested that the Royal Family is "shielding" Andrew "from public view" with the move.