Sarah Ferguson Explains Why She and Princess Diana Got Arrested at Her Bachelorette Party—and How Queen Elizabeth Reacted

“She and I, we laughed a lot. We got into trouble a lot.”

Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Oh, to be a fly on the wall for this night—per The Independent, Sarah Ferguson is opening up about being “arrested” with Princess Diana during the future Duchess of York’s bachelorette party—and how Queen Elizabeth, whom Ferguson called “the boss,” was (thankfully) able to see the funny side of the incident.

Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson

The sisters-in-law were friends long before they were members of the royal family.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, here’s the story: Ferguson revealed that she and Diana “were nearly arrested for impersonating policewomen on her hen night,” The Independent writes (that’s slang for bachelorette party). Ahead of her July 23, 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew, Ferguson recalled on “Thornton’s White Wine Question Time” podcast that “On my hen night, we did dress up as policewomen, and we were arrested by Parks Police,” she laughed. “We were put in the back of a Parks Police van and Diana then leant and ate his smoky bacon crisps,” referring to the man that was driving the police van.

“In the U.K., it is illegal to impersonate a police officer, with the Crown Prosecution Service reporting that it carries a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment ‘and/or a fine to the statutory maximum,’” The Independent reports.

Ferguson added that “We got off eventually, but I was hauled in front of the boss [Queen Elizabeth, her future mother-in-law] the next day with her [Diana]. But, luckily, HM [Her Majesty] did laugh.”

Sarah Ferguson

Fergie was a bright spot for Diana in an often dark experience of being a member of the royal family.

(Image credit: Getty)

Fergie said that she and Diana’s outfits were mistaken for police officers by the staff in the club they visited that night: “Princess Diana’s costume was very good,” Ferguson said. “We sat down and the waiter came up to us and said, ‘Excuse me, this is a members club, and it’s for fun. We don’t serve police officers here.’”

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Before her July 23, 1986 wedding day to Prince Andrew, Ferguson had one heck of a bachelorette party.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Long before the women married into the royal family and became sisters-in-law, they were friends. Ferguson said that her fond memories of Diana keep the former Princess of Wales alive in her mind, saying on the podcast that she “loved” Diana. “She’s with me all day,” Ferguson said. “She and I, we laughed a lot. We got into trouble a lot. Do you know what she used to do? She used to tell me the worst joke stories just before I had to be serious.”

She added of her beloved friend “I called her Dutch,” Ferguson said. “We had a great time together.”

We’ll say!

