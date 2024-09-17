The Story Behind Princess Diana’s Iconic See-Through Skirt Photos Revealed 44 Years Later
"I don't want to be known as the girlfriend with no petticoat."
When Lady Diana Spencer chose her outfit on the morning of September 17, 1980, little did she know that it would become one of her most famous looks. But Prince Charles's new girlfriend—dressed in a purple sweater vest and lavender blouse with a patterned midi skirt—went on to make a splash in U.K. papers with the now-iconic shots of "Shy Di" showing off her legs.
Former royal correspondent Charles Rae, who wrote for The Sun during the heyday of Charles and Diana's relationship, shared his insights on the famous photos in The Daily Mail on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The royal expert said that since the royal girlfriend had been photographed "very few" times before her leggy look, "two journalists from rival newspapers were told by their editors to find out more about the young 19-year-old."
"They decided to join forces and knew she worked for a nursery somewhere in Pimlico," Rae wrote, adding the pair eventually found out she worked for the Young England Kindergarten.
"A deal was agreed that in return for her posing for a picture, she and the kindergarten would be left in peace," he noted.
On Sept. 17, "around half a dozen photographers and a few reporters turned up and Diana went with them to a nearby park," per the royal expert, who added that Diana "insisted" on bringing two young students with her for the shoot.
"As she posed, one of the photographers asked her to turn round and face in the opposite direction as the sun was shining on her face," Rae wrote, explaining, "One must remember at this point that there were no digital cameras in those days. They only shot film which had to be sent back to the office to be developed."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Diana— who wasn't wearing a slip under her skirt—turned so the sun was behind, causing its rays to illuminate "her legs like a spotlight," Rae wrote.
"The photo session with the amazing silhouette picture lasted no more than two or three minutes," Rae wrote, and since the photographers had to wait to develop the photos, they "could only speculate what the picture would be like" at the time.
Of course, "they had all managed to get that great picture which was splashed over all the front pages the following day."
As for Diana, she wasn't quite as thrilled as the people working in newsrooms across in the U.K.
Rae wrote that Lady Diana "was appalled" by the snapshots "and moaned to Prince Charles, 'I don't want to be known as the girlfriend with no petticoat.'"
Although she initially got the nickname of "Shy Di," the royal commentator wrote that the princess—who married the now-King Charles in July 1981—eventually found her fortitude.
"She had bloomed from a shy young bride into a strong, outspoken woman not afraid to fight her corner," he wrote.
And forty-four years later, the sheer skirt trend is everywhere, proving the fashion-forward princess was always ahead of her time.
Kristin Contino joined Marie Claire as its Senior Royal and Celebrity editor in 2024. She's covered major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation over the years, placing a particular focus on the British royal family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Sophie Turner Just Went Instagram Official With Peregrine Pearson After Joe Jonas Divorce
The actress shared some sweet snaps of her new boyfriend days after finalizing her divorce.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
All About Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Rarely-Seen Cocker Spaniel, Orla
The pup made a surprise appearance in the princess's cancer update video.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The 2024 Fragrance Awards
Introducing our first–ever list spotlighting this year’s best scents and perfumes.
By Deena Campbell Published
-
Prince William and Prince Harry "Unified" After the Death of Their Mother Princess Diana
"Please, please remember, don’t ever forget that you’re brothers."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Elizabeth Debicki Paid Tribute to Princess Diana in Her Emmys Acceptance Speech
The Outstanding Supporting Actress winner snagged a win for her role on 'The Crown.'
By Kristin Contino Last updated
-
Prince Harry Kept U.K. Trip Secret to Avoid Distracting from His Uncle's Funeral
"Many people close to the family were totally unaware."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "Invited" to Spend Christmas With Princess Diana's Family
Diana's brother has reportedly extended an invitation to the Sussexes and their children.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
A Look Back at Princess Diana's Funeral 27 Years Later
The world said goodbye to the princess on Sept. 6, 1997.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana Had a "Very Naughty" Sense of Humor and Loved TV Show 'Dynasty'
"She always had plastic vomit or plastic dog poop in her bag to place on people’s seats."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Queen Elizabeth Once Called a Photographer "One Horrible Little Man"
"At that very moment, I wished there was a big hole I could disappear into."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Stayed at Princess Diana's Childhood Home During His Most Recent Trip to the U.K.
“Harry is still very close to his mother’s family."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published