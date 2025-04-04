One of Queen Elizabeth's Great-Granddaughters Is the Spitting Image of Prince Philip in Sweet Video

The Royal Family has always been full of lookalikes. From the striking resemblance between Queen Elizabeth and her great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte to the uncanny likeness Prince Louis shares with King Charles, the Windsor gene pool has a habit of making its presence known through the generations. Princess Beatrice even looks similar to Queen Victoria (her great-great-great-great grandmother, if you're wondering). But in a new Instagram Reel, one royal fan page has pointed out there's a lesser known royal resemblance in the family.

"When everyone is talking about the Queen's mini me," the video from Instagram account British Royal Kids reads, showing a side-by-side photo of a young Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth) next to Princess Charlotte at The King's coronation. The clip changes to a screen that says "But no one is talking about Prince Philip's mini me."

A series of side-by-side photos of the late royal and his great-granddaughter Isla Phillips flash throughout the clip, set to the French song "Dernière Danse"—and the similarities between the two are striking. Isla is the second daughter of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and his ex-wife Autumn Kelly, and turned 13 on March 29.

One-year-old Prince Philip took a walk outside in this 1922 photo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isla Phillips (right) shared the same fair hair and features as her great-grandfather in this 2014 photo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isla (second from right) joined her dad, Peter Phillips, aunt Zara Tindall and 6-year-old cousin Lena Tindall on Christmas Day 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Philip was just a bit older than Isla in this 1935 photo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Philip—who died in April 2021 at the age of 99—was known for his fair complexion and blond hair as a child, and Isla shares the same characteristics as her great-grandfather in the photos, especially as a baby and toddler. With her strong jawline and almond-shaped eyes, she bears an especially strong resemblance to Philip versus other members of the Royal Family.

"Princess Anne and her family very much got Prince Philip’s looks ♥️" one fan commented the Reel, while another added, "I think it’s one of the reasons why Anne was Philip’s favorite. She was him in girl form. Figuratively and literally."

Although Isla—who has a 14-year-old big sister, Savannah—keeps a low profile compared to some of her cousins, she makes occasional appearances at family events. The teenager looked stylish in a green coat when she joined her father for the traditional Royal Family Christmas walk to church on Dec. 25, with many royal watchers pointing out how much she'd grown up over the years.

Isla has also attended major events like Trooping the Colour, although she hasn't been seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the parade since 2019.

