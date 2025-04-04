One of Queen Elizabeth's Great-Granddaughters Is the Spitting Image of Prince Philip in Sweet Video
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Charlotte aren't the only royal lookalikes.
The Royal Family has always been full of lookalikes. From the striking resemblance between Queen Elizabeth and her great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte to the uncanny likeness Prince Louis shares with King Charles, the Windsor gene pool has a habit of making its presence known through the generations. Princess Beatrice even looks similar to Queen Victoria (her great-great-great-great grandmother, if you're wondering). But in a new Instagram Reel, one royal fan page has pointed out there's a lesser known royal resemblance in the family.
"When everyone is talking about the Queen's mini me," the video from Instagram account British Royal Kids reads, showing a side-by-side photo of a young Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth) next to Princess Charlotte at The King's coronation. The clip changes to a screen that says "But no one is talking about Prince Philip's mini me."
A series of side-by-side photos of the late royal and his great-granddaughter Isla Phillips flash throughout the clip, set to the French song "Dernière Danse"—and the similarities between the two are striking. Isla is the second daughter of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and his ex-wife Autumn Kelly, and turned 13 on March 29.
Prince Philip—who died in April 2021 at the age of 99—was known for his fair complexion and blond hair as a child, and Isla shares the same characteristics as her great-grandfather in the photos, especially as a baby and toddler. With her strong jawline and almond-shaped eyes, she bears an especially strong resemblance to Philip versus other members of the Royal Family.
"Princess Anne and her family very much got Prince Philip’s looks ♥️" one fan commented the Reel, while another added, "I think it’s one of the reasons why Anne was Philip’s favorite. She was him in girl form. Figuratively and literally."
Although Isla—who has a 14-year-old big sister, Savannah—keeps a low profile compared to some of her cousins, she makes occasional appearances at family events. The teenager looked stylish in a green coat when she joined her father for the traditional Royal Family Christmas walk to church on Dec. 25, with many royal watchers pointing out how much she'd grown up over the years.
Isla has also attended major events like Trooping the Colour, although she hasn't been seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the parade since 2019.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
