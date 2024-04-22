Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis “Are Following Some New Rules” at Home to Help Make Life Easier for Princess Kate

Now, if this doesn’t make your heart swell a bit—OK reports that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are doing their part to make life a little bit easier on their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as Kate undergoes cancer treatment. (Kate announced her diagnosis in a poignant video message on March 22, though she didn’t reveal what specific type of cancer or what stage, keeping in line with what her father-in-law, King Charles, shared about his own diagnosis back in February.)
Reinforcing just how, well, normal the Wales family of five really is at home at Adelaide Cottage (as opposed to, say, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s four kids, who grew up in Buckingham Palace), a source said of George, Charlotte, and Louis that “they are following some new rules, like picking up after themselves and making their own snacks, but also making sure to wash their hands more often because Kate can’t be exposed to germs while she’s going through chemo,” they said. “George, who has always been wiser than his years, has been a real role model, especially to Charlotte. And she loves keeping Louis in line.”
The Wales kids just returned to school last Wednesday, April 17, after an extended Easter break, where the family of five and their maternal grandmother Carole Middleton retreated to the Wales family country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, to get away from it all. “They know their mom’s situation is serious, and it’s been really scary for them,” they said.
As for William—who returned to royal duty on Thursday, the day after the kids’ return to Lambrook School—he “is doing his best to manage their fears while also sharing his own feelings in a way that perhaps his own father didn’t do so well,” they said. “William is determined to take on all of the parental responsibilities while Kate is recovering, and it’s been the hardest job of his life.”
William has rearranged his work schedule to take on more parental duties, like school drop-offs and pickups, and he “has been an enormous source of strength [for Kate],” a source told OK. “He’s so proud of how she’s dealing with this and loves her more than ever.”
Carole has also been totally irreplaceable during this difficult time, and “has been shuttling Kate to her appointments and caring for her at home,” they said. “There’s no one like your mother to comfort you when you’re feeling sick—no matter how old you are.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
'30s Beauty Is Back
Your Cupid's Bow is about to get a lot of attention.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
30 Beauty and Wellness Items I'm Gifting for Mother's Day
I *might* be borrowing these later.
By Emma Walsh Published
-
Kim Kardashian Loses 100,000 Followers on Social Media—Is Taylor Swift to Blame?
"Finally someone stood up to Aimee."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Prince William Single-Handedly Planned His and Kate Middleton’s Romantic Honeymoon
Kate had no idea where they were headed on their two week luxurious break from reality until after their 2011 wedding.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate Reportedly Carries These Four Items in Her Enviable Collection of Handbags
Guarantee we all carry at least one of these items in our own, as well.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate Rarely Wears These Three Colors—and a Fashion Stylist Digs Into the Reason Why
“She tends to avoid certain colors, not because they’re ‘wrong,’ but because she knows what really brings out her natural beauty.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William and Prince George Enjoy Boys' Night Out at Soccer Game
They cheered on their team.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
When Their Relationship Got Serious In the 2000s, Prince William Set Kate Middleton Up With an Crisis Hotline to Call In Case of Emergency
“William decided that something had to be done to protect Kate.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Feel “Intense Anxiety” at the Prospect of Taking the Throne, Tina Brown Says
King Charles’ cancer diagnosis earlier this year put William and Kate “in frightening proximity” to becoming King and Queen, according to Brown.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate Is “Doing Her Best to Join in Outdoor Life” as She Remains with Her Immediate Family at Their Country Home, Anmer Hall
“It’s a reminder that the Windsors are mortals like the rest of us.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Is In “Quite a Painful Place” Because of Comments about Princess Kate in ‘Spare,’ Royal Author Says
Harry is likely coming to grips with having “written stuff that can’t be retracted” in the bestselling memoir.
By Rachel Burchfield Published