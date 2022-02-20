What Kate Middleton and Prince William Ate on Their Seychelles Honeymoon

Kate Middleton is set to have a busy upcoming travel season – a solo trip to Denmark this week, followed by a rumored Caribbean jaunt to countries like Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Belize in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. These public trips will be met with much fanfare. But Hello! got the scoop on one very private trip – her honeymoon to Seychelles alongside new husband Prince William – specifically what the newlyweds ate while on their lavish tropical honeymoon.

Hello! reports that the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a personal chef, sunset dining, and luxury meals, to the tune of 5,700 pounds. The royal couple reportedly stayed at North Island, a private island with only 11 luxurious villas complete with “white sand beaches, crystal clear waters, and luxury spa facilities,” the outlet says. (Sounds like heaven to us.) On the island, William and Kate had several five-star restaurants to choose from, “including a generously stocked in-room pantry and personal chef,” Hello! says.

“Restaurants at the £5,772 per night resort include Laid Back by Akira Back, a candlelit, private dining location with the gentle sounds of the ocean setting the scene for a romantic evening,” Hello! reports. “Sunset Beach serves up fresh hot pizza, salads, and tapas-style barbecue snacks – we bet Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis would have loved this spot.”

A personal chef is on hand for all guests, creating customized menus and “decadent personalized meals,” the outlet says. These freshly made meals would have been delivered to their villa, along with cocktails, fresh juices, and vintage champagne.

The resort’s prices start at around £5,772 per night, but the most exclusive villa designed especially for honeymooners – “likely to be where William and Kate stayed,” Hello! says – costs around £9,086 per night.

And William and Kate weren’t the only ones that escaped to Seychelles for their honeymoon – George and Amal Clooney chose the destination for their honeymoon, as did Salma Hayek.