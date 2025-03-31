Prince William's Love of Family Travel "Has Been Shaped" by Princess Diana's Death and Desire for a "Normal Upbringing"

With U.K. schools on break and Mother's Day to celebrate, Prince William and Princess Kate are enjoying some time off with their three children. While they typically head to their Norfolk retreat, Anmer Hall, the family is also known to enjoy more far-flung vacations to Mustique, where the Waleses recently escaped for a luxe vacation during the half-term school holiday in January. Former royal gardener Jack Stooks has opened up about Prince William's travel philosophy—and how he's gone against The King's example.

Speaking on behalf of JeffBet, Stooks—who spent more than 20 years as a senior gardener at Highgrove House for King Charles—said the Prince of Wales "understands his duty but also wants to make sure his family comes first. That’s why things like holidays are important for him."

"William has been shaped by the things that have happened in his life, especially losing his mum," the former gardener continued. "That’s made him more determined to give his family a normal upbringing full of love."

King Charles might be known to burn the midnight oil despite his ongoing health struggles, but Stooks noted that Prince William has been careful to balance his family time in a different way. "Charles has a very strong work ethic and doesn’t often take time off," he shared. "William loves to travel and mark out time for him and Kate. Especially after everything they’ve battled through with Kate’s health."

Princess Diana and her mother, Frances Shand-Kydd, enjoyed a trip to Necker Island with Harry, William and Diana's nieces and nephews in 1990. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen in the Bahamas during their 2022 Caribbean tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That philosophy was evident when the Prince and Princess of Wales skipped the 2025 BAFTAs to head to Mustique with their children. During their island getaway, the couple also enjoyed time with the Middleton family and celebrated Kate's mom Carole Middleton's 70th birthday.

Travel was also important to Princess Diana, who strived to give Prince William and Prince Harry experiences outside of palace walls. Whether it was a trip to a U.K. theme park or a Caribbean vacation to Necker Island, she prioritized family time while still focusing on her royal duties.

Speaking of Prince William and Princess Kate's bond, Stooks noted, “Something that’s clear when I’ve seen Kate and William together is how compatible they are. I’ve been tending to the gardens when they’ve been playing tennis and they have a friendly competition that’s very funny to witness."

"I’ve also been in the gardens when they’ve been spending time with their family or laying by the pool," he added. "They’re very normal and love to have those peaceful moments."