Why Isn’t King Charles Revealing His Specific Type of Cancer? His Former Communications Secretary Explains

King Charles’ candor in revealing his cancer diagnosis to the public is a break from so-called royal protocol, but his reticence to reveal the exact type of cancer has the public wondering why, if he opted to share that he has cancer, he wouldn’t reveal where it is located in his body.

Yesterday, Buckingham Palace revealed that the King, 75, has cancer, which was found during Charles’ corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate on January 26. That said, his cancer is not prostate cancer, and speculation is running rampant as to where the cancer is and its severity.

King Charles began outpatient treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer yesterday (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King’s former communications secretary appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to shed some insight as to why she believes the Palace won’t reveal the type of cancer the King has. “I have to say, I wouldn’t open the door more,” Kristina Kyriacou said, per The Mirror . “They’ve said a form of cancer has been found, and I personally wouldn’t have advised you go further and say what type of cancer. I think there’s plenty of time for that.”

Kyriacou continued “The trouble is, the more information you give, the more people speculate. The second they know what kind of cancer it is, everyone starts looking it up, people start Googling and they say ‘I know someone and this happened to them, this is what he’ll be going through.’ We know that he’s ill, he’s got a type of cancer, and it’s going to be treated.”

The prognosis for the King's health appears positive, as the cancer was caught early (Image credit: Getty)

The same day that the announcement was made about Charles’ health, he began outpatient treatments in London. Of the Palace’s statement about his health, Kyriacou said “I’ve taken that statement as a very positive statement that it’s treatable,” she said. “I hope I’m right. We should remember at this point the monarchy are trying not to become the story. I know that’s being a bit laughable for certain members of the royal family in the last couple of years. But Queen Elizabeth and King Charles—they do not want to become the story. They still want to serve their public. In the fullness of time, I would like to think King Charles will talk about his treatment.”