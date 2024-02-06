Why Isn’t King Charles Revealing His Specific Type of Cancer? His Former Communications Secretary Explains

King Charles’ candor in revealing his cancer diagnosis to the public is a break from so-called royal protocol, but his reticence to reveal the exact type of cancer has the public wondering why, if he opted to share that he has cancer, he wouldn’t reveal where it is located in his body.
Yesterday, Buckingham Palace revealed that the King, 75, has cancer, which was found during Charles’ corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate on January 26. That said, his cancer is not prostate cancer, and speculation is running rampant as to where the cancer is and its severity.
The King’s former communications secretary appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to shed some insight as to why she believes the Palace won’t reveal the type of cancer the King has. “I have to say, I wouldn’t open the door more,” Kristina Kyriacou said, per The Mirror. “They’ve said a form of cancer has been found, and I personally wouldn’t have advised you go further and say what type of cancer. I think there’s plenty of time for that.”
Kyriacou continued “The trouble is, the more information you give, the more people speculate. The second they know what kind of cancer it is, everyone starts looking it up, people start Googling and they say ‘I know someone and this happened to them, this is what he’ll be going through.’ We know that he’s ill, he’s got a type of cancer, and it’s going to be treated.”
The same day that the announcement was made about Charles’ health, he began outpatient treatments in London. Of the Palace’s statement about his health, Kyriacou said “I’ve taken that statement as a very positive statement that it’s treatable,” she said. “I hope I’m right. We should remember at this point the monarchy are trying not to become the story. I know that’s being a bit laughable for certain members of the royal family in the last couple of years. But Queen Elizabeth and King Charles—they do not want to become the story. They still want to serve their public. In the fullness of time, I would like to think King Charles will talk about his treatment.”
Though the Palace is revealing little information outside of yesterday’s statement, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed that Charles’ cancer has been “caught early” during an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live. Prognosis looks good for the King, and the outlook appears to be positive for his recovery and that he will be able to continue to carry out his constitutional duties as monarch, though his public engagements will be paused for the time being.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Skirt Date Night Dressing Norms
Opposites attract in love and fashion.
By Melony Forcier
-
Zendaya Returns to the Red Carpet in a Futuristic Set
Law Roach extended his return from retirement to style the look.
By Aaron Royce
-
‘Friends’ Couple Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reunite In Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial: "Have We Met?"
They are definitely NOT on a break.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Prince Harry Lands in London Amidst King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis
Harry wasted no time heading to his father’s side after the shocking announcement.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Is Traveling to the U.K. Imminently to Be with Father King Charles After Cancer Diagnosis
The King personally told both of his sons that he had been diagnosed with cancer following a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Has Cancer, Buckingham Palace Confirms
The cancer was discovered during his corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate just 10 days ago.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Camilla Faces an Uphill Battle Getting King Charles to Indulge in Some R&R Following Procedure and Is Being “Very Strict” with Him
In addition to his wife, the King’s staff is reportedly worried about how much he works.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Sparks Minor Concern by Staying an Extra Night in Hospital
As Princess Kate gets discharged from The London Clinic, the King’s expected two night stay there has turned into three.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Apparently Visited Princess Kate Ahead of His Surgery in the Same Hospital
She's got lots of support.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Queen Camilla Reportedly Implores Workaholic King Charles to “Rest Up” and “Slow Down”
The King, 75, famously works seven days a week, sometimes until 4 a.m.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Likely Found Out About His Father King Charles’ Health Scare the Same Way the Rest of Us Did
New year, same reported breakdowns in communication.
By Rachel Burchfield