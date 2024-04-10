Ryan Gosling Says His Favorite Taylor Swift Song “Has a Real Soft Spot in My Heart”

In his upcoming film The Fall Guy, Ryan Gosling’s character Colt Seavers is apparently a fan of Taylor Swift—but, Today reports, Gosling said he’s an even bigger Swiftie in real life.

In one scene from the film, the character of Colt—“a stunt double who finds himself in a messy conspiracy while also trying to win back his ex, director Jody Moreno, played by Emily Blunt,” according to Today—cries alone in a car to the tune of Swift’s song “All Too Well.”

Gosling is currently promoting his new film, "The Fall Guy," with co-star Emily Blunt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Have you been crying to Taylor Swift?” Blunt’s character asks him, to which Gosling replies “Doesn’t everybody?”

In a recent interview, Gosling was asked “Who is the bigger Swiftie, Colt or Ryan Gosling?” to which Gosling replied, in the third person, “Oh, Ryan Gosling,” he said. Blunt chimed in “Oh my God, yeah.” When she was asked the same question—if she is a fan of Swift’s—Blunt replied “Who isn’t?”

Gosling and Blunt count themselves amongst Swift's legions of fans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The co-stars also dished on their favorite Swift songs. For Gosling, for explainable reasons, “All Too Well” tops the list. The song, he said, “has a real soft spot in my heart.”

As for Blunt, she said “Cruel Summer” is a track that’s “pretty up there for me,” she said.

Gosling and Blunt premiered their film at SXSW. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both also had clear opinions on their favorite Swift tracks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gosling and Blunt star in the film alongside Hannah Waddingham and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The movie “tells the story of Gosling’s Colt, who had left the stuntman business to focus on his health before being called back into service when the star of his ex’s big-budget film goes missing,” Today reports. “The film’s producer, played by Waddingham, tries to keep the disappearance of the movie star [played by Taylor-Johnson] under wraps as Colt performs his stunts while trying to win Jody back.”

