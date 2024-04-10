Ryan Gosling Says His Favorite Taylor Swift Song “Has a Real Soft Spot in My Heart”

In his upcoming film The Fall Guy, Ryan Gosling’s character Colt Seavers is apparently a fan of Taylor Swift—but, Today reports, Gosling said he’s an even bigger Swiftie in real life.
In one scene from the film, the character of Colt—“a stunt double who finds himself in a messy conspiracy while also trying to win back his ex, director Jody Moreno, played by Emily Blunt,” according to Today—cries alone in a car to the tune of Swift’s song “All Too Well.”
“Have you been crying to Taylor Swift?” Blunt’s character asks him, to which Gosling replies “Doesn’t everybody?”
In a recent interview, Gosling was asked “Who is the bigger Swiftie, Colt or Ryan Gosling?” to which Gosling replied, in the third person, “Oh, Ryan Gosling,” he said. Blunt chimed in “Oh my God, yeah.” When she was asked the same question—if she is a fan of Swift’s—Blunt replied “Who isn’t?”
The co-stars also dished on their favorite Swift songs. For Gosling, for explainable reasons, “All Too Well” tops the list. The song, he said, “has a real soft spot in my heart.”
As for Blunt, she said “Cruel Summer” is a track that’s “pretty up there for me,” she said.
Gosling and Blunt star in the film alongside Hannah Waddingham and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The movie “tells the story of Gosling’s Colt, who had left the stuntman business to focus on his health before being called back into service when the star of his ex’s big-budget film goes missing,” Today reports. “The film’s producer, played by Waddingham, tries to keep the disappearance of the movie star [played by Taylor-Johnson] under wraps as Colt performs his stunts while trying to win Jody back.”
But then, “as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt,” the Universal Pictures website reads (very dramatically, we might add). The Fall Guy hits theaters on May 3, “All Too Well” crying scene included.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
