Ryan Reynolds Says His and Blake Lively’s Four Kids Also Hold Passports for Another Country, One Very Close to His Heart

Ryan Reynolds are the parents of four children—three daughters and a fourth baby, whose name and sex haven’t been announced—and Reynolds revealed in a recent People interview that his brood hold passports for both the United States and Canada, a fact he’s proud of.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reynolds spoke to, of all people, Hugh Jackman for the magazine’s latest cover story, where they joked about their Commonwealth connection. (Reynolds is Canadian, and Jackman is Australian.) Jackman led off, saying of his two kids “It was a really important thing for us that we spent time in Australia…[and] they felt part Australian, and I’m really proud of that,” he said. “I think if you ask them, they’ll say, ‘I’m Australian.’ And they’ll say, ‘No, I’m American, too, but I’m Australian.’” Jackman-as-interviewer then turned the question to Reynolds, asking him “How are you with the kids? Is that something for you?”

“My kids, they have Canadian passports as well, and they feel a real connection to that,” Reynolds responded. “It’s a point of pride of theirs. They’ve also spent huge amounts of their formative years in Canada, and particularly Vancouver.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reynolds shot the first two Deadpool films in Vancouver, and he joked “I only had one child in Deadpool 1 and I had two on Deadpool 2, but hopefully we don’t do a Deadpool 8, because I don’t want eight kids.” (Hey, he and Lively are halfway there, so what’s four more? Kidding.) On a more serious note, he added of James, Inez, Betty, and his youngest that “They love being from Canada. They tell people they are. ‘Oh, I’m half Canadian, half American.’”

Though he and Lively are raising their kids in New York, Reynolds told the Vancouver Sun in November 2023 that the family might relocate to Canada eventually: “We’ve been—I guess I could characterize it as subtly looking for a while,” he said of house hunting in British Columbia. “Thankfully, my wife is obsessed with Vancouver and the food scene in Vancouver. I’m obsessed with the childhood that I was given, and how privileged that was to grow up in a place like Vancouver, which I think has imbued tenets that I have taken and carried with me throughout my entire career.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He added “It has really given me the tools to process and deal with a lot of the things maybe some of my peers maybe have slightly more maladaptive coping mechanisms to deal with.”

Reynolds continued, per Us Weekly , that he is “still friends with most of the people I went to school with here. They all tend to have something inside of them, I think, [that] wants to see the world, the country, or the city—or whatever you want to call it—a bit of a better place. I am deeply appreciative of that.”