Ryan Reynolds on Prioritizing "Self-Awareness" for His and Blake Lively's Kids

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's four children have taught them so much, and the two are often very open about their parenting choices.

Reynolds was recently on the red carpet for the Bring Change to Mind Revels & Revelations 11 event in New York City, where he was being honored with the Robin Williams’ Legacy of Laughter Award. The event's goal is to help fight the stigma of mental illness, and took place the day before World Mental Health Day (which was Oct. 10).

While at the event, Reynolds was asked about the relationship between parenting and his children's mental health, and what he had to say was really moving.

"I think it’s more about talking to them about everything. It’s genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going," the Deadpool actor explained to People.

"For me, the best time of my day is walking them to school and walking them back," he continued.

"I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigors of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid. It’s just totally different now.

"People are much more self-aware. And that’s the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in."

Reynolds and Lively share daughters James, 8, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and they welcomed a fourth child in February 2023, though they have yet to reveal a name or gender.

Also, it sounds like these small people have their dad wrapped around their little fingers. Speaking to Extra at the event on Monday, the actor revealed that—for some reason—his children wanted him to go as Lawrence Welk for Halloween. Asked whether he was going to do it, he said simply, "I'll do anything they say. I'm not the boss." It tracks.