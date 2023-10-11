Ryan Reynolds Says Hanging Out With Taylor Swift at the Chiefs Game Was "A Lot of Fun"

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Obviously Ryan Reynolds is a very successful actor (and sports club owner) in his own right, but the poor man does spend an awful lot of time answering questions about Taylor Swift, who is a close friend of his and his wife Blake Lively's.

Still, Reynolds seems to take it on the chin, so I don't feel too bad for reporting on it.

ICYMI, the Green Lantern star and his wife joined Swift for a Kansas City Chiefs game in New Jersey on Oct. 2, alongside a bunch of other A-listers including the freshly divorced Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman (to be clear, these two aren't divorced from each other).

This sporting event came amid Swift's rumored romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and therefore attracted a whoooole lot of attention, with many otherwise non-sports fans tuning in and following along.

Asked on a recent red carpet how it was attending the game with Swift, Reynolds told Extra, "It's a lot of fun… The NFL right now is reaching a kind of fever pitch, you know, that's usually only reserved for the Super Bowl, but, you know, here we are at the fourth or fifth game of the year and it's already happening."

The actor went on to share some context as to why he's particularly glad that people are paying attention to football right now.

"I played football when I was a kid. I loved it," he said. "I love watching it. I continue to, I will always watch it. It's a great sport. But football in my mind now is what we would call soccer over here, because I can't say 'soccer' when I'm in Europe in any way shape or form."

Reynolds acquired the Welsh soccer/football club Wrexham A.F.C. with fellow actor Rob McElhenney in 2021, and they have since brought the club up from the National League to the English Football League (via ESPN), marking a great achievement for the team.

As for Swift and Kelce, things seemingly ramped up really quickly between them then cooled down slightly this past weekend, so we'll just have to wait and see what happens.