Today's Top Stories
1
Fact-Checking 'Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance'
2
Emily Ratajkowski Is Unapologetically Herself
Rihanna Puma Fan
3
Rihanna Had the Best Answer About Royal Wedding
4
The Horrors of the Sex Abuse to Prison Pipeline
5
Meghan Markle's Dad Stage Paparazzi Photos

Ryan Reynolds Dressed Up as a Unicorn and Singing 'Annie' Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day

DREAMBOAT.

Getty Images

In case you needed something amazing to start off your Monday morning: Ryan Reynolds wore a unicorn costume and pranced around a stage singing the song "Tomorrow" from Annie. Yes, you read that correctly.

While he was in Korea promoting Deadpool 2, Reynolds dropped by the popular TV singing competition, King of Mask Singer and surprised the audience—and the judges after "auditioning" for the show. Watch him belt out the lyrics to "Tomorrow," below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Okay, 1. How did I not know Ryan Reynolds could sing?! and 2. Why is he so perfect in that unicorn costume? The show is like The Voice, but instead of the judges being turned around, the performer wears a costume and reveals themselves after they're done singing. Watch as everyone goes nuts after he pulls of his colorful unicorn mask.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Oh, and he didn't even tell his wife, Blake Lively, that he was stopping by. Do we sense more Blake and Ryan trolling? Or maybe this is his revenge for that one time she unfollowed him on Instagram?

Regardless, Ryan Reynolds + unicorn costume + songs from Annie = one fantastic Monday morning!

Related Stories
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Makes Amends With Ryan Reynolds on Insta
Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About His Anxiety
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Meghan Markle's Dad Stage Paparazzi Photos
Caitlyn Snubbed Khloé from Her Mother's Day Post
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Channing Tatum  Jenna Dewan Channing Tatum Wished Jenna Happy Mother's Day
Rihanna Puma Fan Rihanna Had the Best Answer About Royal Wedding
What Is the Instrument of Consent?
Rihanna mother mothers day How Celebs Are Celebrating Mother's Day
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Attend Cannes Party
Cate Blanchett Cannes 2018 Female Stars Protested Gender Inequality at Cannes
The Queen Has Signed the Instrument of Consent
Bella Hadid Nails the Casual BOD Look in Cannes