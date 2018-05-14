Ryan Reynolds Dressed Up as a Unicorn and Singing 'Annie' Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day

In case you needed something amazing to start off your Monday morning: Ryan Reynolds wore a unicorn costume and pranced around a stage singing the song "Tomorrow" from Annie. Yes, you read that correctly.

While he was in Korea promoting Deadpool 2, Reynolds dropped by the popular TV singing competition, King of Mask Singer and surprised the audience—and the judges after "auditioning" for the show. Watch him belt out the lyrics to "Tomorrow," below.

Okay, 1. How did I not know Ryan Reynolds could sing?! and 2. Why is he so perfect in that unicorn costume? The show is like The Voice, but instead of the judges being turned around, the performer wears a costume and reveals themselves after they're done singing. Watch as everyone goes nuts after he pulls of his colorful unicorn mask.

Oh, and he didn't even tell his wife, Blake Lively, that he was stopping by. Do we sense more Blake and Ryan trolling? Or maybe this is his revenge for that one time she unfollowed him on Instagram?

Regardless, Ryan Reynolds + unicorn costume + songs from Annie = one fantastic Monday morning!