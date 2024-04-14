Ryan Reynolds Trolls Rob McElhenney on His Birthday With Titanic-Inspired Drawing

Ryan Reynolds is at it again!

In celebration of his friend and Wrexham fútbol club co-chairman Rob McElhenney's birthday, the Deadpool actor shared a video across his numerous social media accounts announcing his Titanic-inspired gift.

(For the uninitiated, McElhenney's birthday is April 14, the same day the Titanic sank in 1912.)

"So, for his big day this year, I financed an expedition to the ocean floor to retrieve a few bottles of Wrexham Lager, which was actually on that maiden voyage, to use in an epic birthday toast," Reynolds jokes in the video, referring to a real beer made by a company sharing the same name as the friends' Welsh soccer team.

"We searched and searched, and while unfortunately we didn't find any drinkable Wrexham Lager," Reynolds continues, "what we did find was even more beautiful..."

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds A photo posted by vancityreynolds on

Reynolds then unveiled his prank birthday gift—a hand-drawn portrait of McElhenney in the style of Kate Winslet's nude drawing from the 1997 movie Titanic. The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star can be seen posing shirtless, a-la Winslet, wearing the coveted (albeit fictional) Heart of the Ocean necklace.

"It felt like Rob’s birthday was today but apparently it’s tomorrow? I’m posting because it’s now the 14th in Wrexham and I’ll bet people are still up!" Reynolds wrote in an Instagram caption alongside the posted video. "Happy Birthday, @robmcelhenney, and LFG, @wrexham_afc!!! Thanks to @vistaprint & @TyPawb."

"Your amazing ❤️❤️❤️ thank god I’m not your best friend," one fan posted in the comments.

"Ryan as usual bravo," another wrote.

"Draw me like one of your Philly girls," another fan joked.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attend the FYC Red Carpet For FX's "Welcome To Wrexham" at The Television Academy on April 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If his BFF's prank gift wasn't enough, McElhenney received arguably the best birthday present he could have possibly asked for—for the second year in a row, his fútbol team was promoted to a higher tier of play: League One.

"So join me in celebrating the heart of our Wrexham AFC family by sending Rob all the birthday love we can," Reynolds continued in his birthday message. "But please, don't embarrass him by going to Vistaprint.com/Wrexham to purchase, gift and share items customized in all of Rob's splendor and soft, delicate chest hair."

(Yes, it is real. Yes, you can actually go the website right now and order customizable items with Rob's shirtless body on them.)

In addition to being available for purchase, Reynold's birthday drawing of McElhenney will hang in the Tŷ Pawb Gallery in Wrexham—an art museum in the Welsh city, because Reynolds' comedy knows no bounds.

"Just do as I am, and simply wish Rob a happy birthday," the actor said a the conclusion of the video. "We'll see you in League One."