How Salma Hayek Pinault Used Math to Get 'Ugly Betty' on the Air
Genius.
Salma Hayek Pinault struggled to get Ugly Betty made in the U.S., so she turned to math to get the job done.
Speaking to Marie Claire for the cover story for our March Craftsmanship issue, Hayek Pinault opens up about how hard it was to convince the powers that be to create the hit TV show.
"Nobody wanted it. Nobody thinks it’s going to work," she explains.
One of the studio executives' main concerns with this show, an English-language remake of a Colombian telenovela, was that the country's Latino demographic wasn't significant enough to drive viewership, Hayek Pinault says.
To change their minds, the star gathered data that showed the buying power of the Latino market. Lo and behold, the series premiere, which aired in 2006, attracted a whopping 16 million viewers.
Hayek Pinault was an executive producer on the show, which starred America Ferrera, and also appeared in a handful of episodes.
The series, which ran until 2010, "featured a Black magazine editor-in-chief, her openly gay assistant, one of network television’s first openly gay kids in prime time, and a trans character who undergoes gender reassignment surgery," writes Hayek Pinault interviewer Lola Ogunnaike.
As such, "I don’t blame them for not wanting to do it," Hayek Pinault says. "I was asking for the moon."
The actress and producer continues to pursue every project she's passionate about with relentless fervor. "I’m one stubborn son of a bitch," she tells Marie Claire. "I know what’s going to work. So, I go, and I go, until I find someone that finally sees it too."
Her strategy more than pays off: Her production company, Ventanarosa, has been nominated for hundreds of awards since it was first established in 1999, including Academy Awards, Emmys, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs.
Clearly, many people can see Hayek Pinault's vision as well as she can—and we're all the winners.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
