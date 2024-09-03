Salma Hayek Posts Bikini-Clad Thirst Traps In Honor of Her 58th Birthday

Actress Salma Hayek is embracing her body and her age as she celebrates her 58th birthday.

On Monday, Sept. 2, Hayek posted a series of bikini-clad pictures—what many would consider to be "thirst traps" because yes she looked incredible—on Instagram, in honor of her 58th trip around the sun.

"Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! 🎂❤️🎉" the actress captioned the carousel of photographs, showing her lounging on, posing around, and even steering a boat.

"P.S none of these are throwbacks," she added, before writing the same caption in Spanish.

According to Us Weekly, the actress and proud mom to daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault was vacationing in the Mediterranean. She wore a series of one- and two-piece bathing suits and bikinis, all featuring bight colors like red, purple, yellow and blue.

In one 2023 interview with Glamour, Hayek opened up about aging when you're in the entertainment business, which is and has been notoriously not kind to women and particularly women over a certain age.

“I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work; I’m working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love,” the actress told the publication at the time, adding that "everything" about aging is different than what she had assumed or expected.

“I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength," she continued. "I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone.”

Hayek went on to admit that she had an "existential crisis" in her 30s.

"It’s like, ‘Oh my God. I’m just not going to accomplish all my plans ever, it’s never going to happen for me. I have nothing, no husband, no children.’ And especially for the women of my generation," she said. "it was like, ‘If I don’t have a child in five minutes, I’m not going to be able to be a mother.’ Now the clock is not as strict as we thought.”

Salma Hayek on the beach. (Image credit: Instagram)

Back in 2017, the actress did admit that not everything about aging is great...but it had nothing to do with how she looked.

"The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes. Not the wrinkles -- the eyes themselves," she told NET-A-PORTER.com's digital magazine, The EDIT. "I'm such a visual person and [now] I cannot read without depending on glasses…It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that's worse than the menopause."