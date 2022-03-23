Sandra Bullock Revealed the Movie She's Embarrassed About Making

You live and you learn!

Sandra Bullock just revealed the movie she wishes she hadn't made, and it's so endearing to see that even big Hollywood stars aren't afraid to own up to their perceived mistakes.

While promoting The Lost City alongside costar Daniel Radcliffe, Bullock answered the TooFab interviewer's question about any projects they had done in the past that they were originally embarrassed about, but that they then saw fans embrace.

"You stumped me with the, you know, 'fans coming around later on,'" Bullock said. "I have one that no one came around to, and I'm still embarrassed I was in—it's called Speed 2. I've been very vocal about it, makes no sense. Slow boat, slowly going towards on island."

After the interviewer told her he'd enjoyed Speed 2, the actress added, "That's one that I wished I hadn't done, and no fans came around, except for you. I'm glad you enjoyed it."

Radcliffe also revealed that he didn't think Harry Potter was the best thing ever while he was filming it. "Honestly, when I was on Harry Potter, and dressed as a schoolboy, it didn't feel like the coolest thing in the world at the time, and it's been honestly later that I have looked back and [been like], 'oh no, that was incredibly cool' and I do feel that now," he said.

At the premiere for The Lost City, Bullock stunned in a jaw dropping ombré pink floofy (that's a technical term) gown by Elie Saab, paired with—amazingly—black leather thigh-high boots. The effect was, unsurprisingly, jaw-dropping.