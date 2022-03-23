Sandra Bullock Revealed the Movie She's Embarrassed About Making
Also Daniel Radcliffe was in two minds about 'Harry Potter.'
You live and you learn!
Sandra Bullock just revealed the movie she wishes she hadn't made, and it's so endearing to see that even big Hollywood stars aren't afraid to own up to their perceived mistakes.
While promoting The Lost City alongside costar Daniel Radcliffe, Bullock answered the TooFab interviewer's question about any projects they had done in the past that they were originally embarrassed about, but that they then saw fans embrace.
"You stumped me with the, you know, 'fans coming around later on,'" Bullock said. "I have one that no one came around to, and I'm still embarrassed I was in—it's called Speed 2. I've been very vocal about it, makes no sense. Slow boat, slowly going towards on island."
After the interviewer told her he'd enjoyed Speed 2, the actress added, "That's one that I wished I hadn't done, and no fans came around, except for you. I'm glad you enjoyed it."
Radcliffe also revealed that he didn't think Harry Potter was the best thing ever while he was filming it. "Honestly, when I was on Harry Potter, and dressed as a schoolboy, it didn't feel like the coolest thing in the world at the time, and it's been honestly later that I have looked back and [been like], 'oh no, that was incredibly cool' and I do feel that now," he said.
At the premiere for The Lost City, Bullock stunned in a jaw dropping ombré pink floofy (that's a technical term) gown by Elie Saab, paired with—amazingly—black leather thigh-high boots. The effect was, unsurprisingly, jaw-dropping.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
'Harry Potter' Star Bonnie Wright Married Love Andrew Lococo: See the Wedding Ring
Ginny has found her Harry.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Spark Engagement Rumors After the Fenty Founder Wears a Large Diamond on Her Ring Finger
Must be love on the brain...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Has Officially Ended After Close to 9 Years
The star released a statement.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Actors Playing Young Harry and William in ‘Spencer’ Are Exact Look-Alikes
Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana in the buzz-worthy new film.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Kristen Stewart Got a Standing Ovation for Her Princess Diana Portrayal
The actress looked like she was holding back tears at the 'Spencer' Venice Film Festival screening.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Amanda Seyfried Shared an Adorable Throwback Photo of the 'Mean Girls' Cast
Amanda Seyfried shared a Mean Girls throwback photo, featuring co-stars Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, and Jonathan Bennett.
By Emily Dixon
-
Rachel McAdams Repeatedly Turned Down Anne Hathaway's Role in 'The Devil Wears Prada'
Rachel McAdams was the first choice for the lead in The Devil Wears Prada—but she turned down the role three times, and it ultimately went to Anne Hathaway.
By Emily Dixon
-
20 Captivating Films About Royal Life
To watch once you've finished The Crown.
By Nicole Briese
-
'Hocus Pocus 2': Everything We Know
Time to get that Disney+ login!
By Emily Dixon
-
Victoria Beckham Shut Down Rumors of a 'Spice World' Sequel
Sorry, Spice Girls stans: that rumored sequel to the 1997 movie Spice World isn't happening, Victoria Beckham appeared to confirm.
By Emily Dixon
-
40 Famous Actors You Probably Forgot Were in Scary Movies
Yes, that's baby Chloë Grace Moretz looking absolutely terrified.
By Peggy Truong