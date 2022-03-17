Sandra Bullock Is Stepping Back From Acting to Take Care of Her Kids

Sandra Bullock's movie The Lost City—for which she was an actor and a producer—will hit theaters on April 15. A second movie of hers, Bullet Train, will come out in July. But after that, that's it for a while.

The actress has decided to take a step back from acting for the time being to focus on being a mom. She has two kids, son Louis, 12, and daughter Laila, 10, and her home with them is "the place that makes me happiest," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"I take my job very seriously when I’m at work," she continued. "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.

"That’s where I’m gonna be for a while."

As for what that's going to like exactly, Bullock says she will be "servicing their every need," and coordinating "their social calendar."

But don't worry, she isn't forgetting about COVID safety in all this. "All the parents know me as the crazy lady with the pandemic," she told ET. "They know their children will return without COVID when they’ve come to our house." Well, that's a bonus.

Bullock is a single parent to Louis and Laila, but has been raising them alongside partner Bryan Randall since 2015.

Randall has a daughter, Skylar, from a previous relationship.

Speaking on Red Table Talk in 2021, Bullock said about Randall: "He's the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who's very Christian. And so there's two very different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him."

And while this means we won't be getting sequels to The Proposal, Miss Congeniality or Two Weeks Notice, I'm so happy for Sandra, Louis and Laila, who get to spend lots of quality time together.