When Sandra Bullock stepped out onto the Oscars red carpet tonight, the internet did a double-take: Is that Sandra or...Cher? Yes, with her stick-straight, middle-parted hair and dark smoky eyes, the actress looked exactly like Cher, circa 1975.

Sandra Bullock is doing this weird Cher-esque thing with her hair. #Oscars — Laura Tyunaitis (@LauraJean325) March 5, 2018

At first I thought Sandra Bullock was Cher! #Oscars — Dax Varley ✍🏻 (@daxvarley) March 5, 2018

Sandra Bullock is slowly turning into Cher. #Oscars — Allison Wonderland (@akwyeth) March 5, 2018

Sandra Bullock is apparently slowing transforming into Cher circa 1975. #Oscars #Oscars90 #Oscars2018 — John Trumbull (@TrumbullComic) March 5, 2018

Is Sandra Bullock doing Cher cosplay pic.twitter.com/Mi3jMkcsFL — Gaius Cassius Schlonginus (@mr_spicymayo) March 5, 2018

Even if Bullock wasn't trying to channel her inner Cher, it's hard to ignore the similarities. And hey—there are worse people to be compared to, right?

Sandra Bullock at the 2018 Oscars. Getty Images