Scarlett Johansson Made a Rare Comment About Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds: "He's a Good Guy"

Remember when Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds were married? Nah, me neither. But they were, from 2008 to 2011, and Johansson has just made a rare comment about her ex-husband during a podcast appearance.

The Black Widow actress appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow's goop podcast earlier this week and the host brought up her marriages.

"You've been married two times?" she asked, but Johansson told her it was actually three (via People).

"Oh that's right, because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!" Paltrow exclaimed.

Johannson told her, "We weren't married very long, but we were when I first met you, for Iron Man [2] or whatever."

At this stage, the Goop founder shared her family's thoughts on Reynolds. "We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house," she said.

It may not have been the most spontaneous comment ever, but Johansson told her, "He's a good guy."

Since their separation, Reynolds famously went on to marry fellow actress Blake Lively, with whom he shares four children.

As for Johansson, she was married to Romain Dauriac between 2014 and 2017, and shares daughter Rose, 8, with him. These days, she's married to SNL star Colin Jost, with whom she shares son Cosmo, who was born in 2021.

While the "good guy" line is the only comment Johansson had about Reynolds, she did share what it is about Jost that makes him the perfect partner for her. Whether or not Reynolds met her criteria will remain a mystery.

"I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there,'" she explained.

"Understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think—for longevity, anyway. I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me."

Seems like everything turned out for the best, since Reynolds is equally happily married these days. The Deadpool actor often praises his wife—for instance when he admitted that she's much more of a natural at parenting than he is. "Blake runs the show. I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn't for her," he told David Letterman in May 2022.