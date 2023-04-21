Scarlett Johansson Made a Rare Comment About Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds: "He's a Good Guy"

Remember when Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds were married? Nah, me neither. But they were, from 2008 to 2011, and Johansson has just made a rare comment about her ex-husband during a podcast appearance.
The Black Widow actress appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow's goop podcast earlier this week and the host brought up her marriages.
"You've been married two times?" she asked, but Johansson told her it was actually three (via People).
"Oh that's right, because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!" Paltrow exclaimed.
Johannson told her, "We weren't married very long, but we were when I first met you, for Iron Man [2] or whatever."
At this stage, the Goop founder shared her family's thoughts on Reynolds. "We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house," she said.
It may not have been the most spontaneous comment ever, but Johansson told her, "He's a good guy."
Since their separation, Reynolds famously went on to marry fellow actress Blake Lively, with whom he shares four children.
As for Johansson, she was married to Romain Dauriac between 2014 and 2017, and shares daughter Rose, 8, with him. These days, she's married to SNL star Colin Jost, with whom she shares son Cosmo, who was born in 2021.
While the "good guy" line is the only comment Johansson had about Reynolds, she did share what it is about Jost that makes him the perfect partner for her. Whether or not Reynolds met her criteria will remain a mystery.
"I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there,'" she explained.
"Understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think—for longevity, anyway. I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me."
Seems like everything turned out for the best, since Reynolds is equally happily married these days. The Deadpool actor often praises his wife—for instance when he admitted that she's much more of a natural at parenting than he is. "Blake runs the show. I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn't for her," he told David Letterman in May 2022.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry Didn't Hear Directly From King Charles About His Coronation Invite, Source Claims
Charles had his people contact Harry's people.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Louis Will Be "Feeling Pressure" to "Be on His Best Behavior" as Coronation Approaches, Royal Expert Says
Then again, what fun is that?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Hailey Bieber Admitted She's Had Some of the "Hardest Moments" of Her Life This Year After Selena Gomez Drama
Hope she's OK.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kevin Federline Wished Britney Spears "The Best for a Happy, Healthy Pregnancy" Via His Lawyer
Not the most personal message, but OK.
By Iris Goldsztajn