Ryan Reynolds Says Sharing Parenting "Labor" With Blake Lively Is "Very Important"

We're all always playfully talking about how Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are "couple goals," but the two really do seem to have understood how to find a great deal of balance in their marriage—and it's heartwarming to witness.

In a new teaser for Reynolds' episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman on Netflix, the Deadpool actor shows Letterman his meal-prepping skills. He then admits how much his wife has taught him about household tasks and taking care of their three kids (they share daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2).

"Blake, in full disclosure, really showed me how to do all this," Reynolds says. Asked who runs the show in their home, the actor doesn't hesitate before responding, "Blake runs the show. I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn't for her."

Letterman then wonders out loud what would happen if Lively were to go and visit her family for two weeks, leaving Reynolds alone with the girls. "I would, first off, never let her go visit her family," he deadpans, showing off some of that signature sense of humor that seems to be the backbone of his marriage.

When the talk-show host pointed out that that's likely illegal, Reynolds concedes, "No, yeah, that is illegal. That's kidnapping."

Answering the question in earnest, he then says, "if I was just with the girls, I think I would find it pretty exciting at first, and then there would be... with three girls, so that division of labor is very important."

Can't wait to hear what else he says on the episode!

Reynolds and Lively sound like doting parents, and have spoken out about how they strive to be the best they can be for their kids many times in the past.

Previously, the Free Guy star opened up about his experience with anxiety, explaining that he wanted to be candid about it to show his daughters it's OK to talk about this stuff.

"Part of it is that I have three daughters at home and part of my job as a parent is to model behaviors and model what it's like to be sad and model what it's like to be anxious, or angry. That there's space for all these things," he said at the time. "The home that I grew [up] in, that wasn't modeled for me really. And that's not to say that my parents were neglectful, but they come from a different generation."