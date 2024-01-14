Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Throw a Pajama-Themed Birthday Party for Gomez’s Close Friend Nicola Peltz Beckham

Earlier this month, Selena Gomez posted a throwback image on her Instagram Story that showed her ringing in 2023 with close friend Nicola Peltz Beckham. She captioned the photo, which showed the two dancing together on a boat while both dressed in white, “Miss you.” In another Instagram Story from that same day, Gomez reshared Peltz Beckham’s post about her upcoming film, Lola—which also marks her directorial debut—and captioned the story “Proud friend.”

Per People , Gomez and Peltz Beckham were last seen together on December 3, when they attended the Academy Museum Gala with Peltz Beckham’s husband, Brooklyn Beckham—a special place, as that is where the two women met in 2022.

Well, it seems Gomez has no reason to miss Peltz Beckham any longer, as she and boyfriend Benny Blanco threw a pajama-themed party for Peltz Beckham’s 29th birthday, which was on January 9. In photos posted on Instagram yesterday, Gomez hosted guests at what appears to be her home, while Blanco provided the yummy food, People reports.

“I’m so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life,” Peltz Beckham wrote on Instagram. “All my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games (my heaven!). Thank you all so much for making me feel so loved. I love you all so much and thank you Benny for making the best food everrrr and you and Sel for hosting.”

In one of the photos, Gomez and Peltz Beckham embraced one another and were joined by Gomez’s younger sister, 10-year-old Gracie Elliott Teefy. All of the friends wore matching black pajamas with white trim, and other shots showed the expanded group present for the party (which really does sound heavenly). Other photos captured Peltz Beckham’s large birthday cake, which appeared to have an enlarged pink photo of her face displayed on top with light pink iced roses along the sides and a plaque that read “Happy Birthday Nicola.”

In an Instagram Story shared by Peltz Beckham from her party, guests sang the customary “Happy Birthday” to her while gathered in the kitchen as Gomez lit her birthday cake. “I love you guys so much,” Peltz Beckham captioned the clip. “Omg I’m so awkward,” she added, jokingly.

Gomez’s hosting duties with boyfriend Blanco comes one week after the pair made their debut as a couple at the 2024 Golden Globes. (They confirmed their romance just last month.) Gomez is “super happy and present” in her new relationship, a source told People, and “she seems to be really feeling herself at the moment. Maybe that’s Benny or maybe that’s just where she’s at personally and professionally. Everyone is so happy that she’s happy.”