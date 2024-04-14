Shakira Makes Surprise Coachella Appearance and a Big Announcement

Colombian singer and international icon Shakira made a surprise 2024 Coachella appearance... and one very special announcement.

On Friday, April 12, Shakira shocked Coachella concert-goers when she performed two songs alongside Bizarrap’s set.

Shakira first appeared onstage mid-way through Bizarrap's performance of “La Fuerte," then went on to make a stunning announcement.

"Finally we’re going on tour—starting here, in November!" the singer told the crowd, revealing she is embarking on a world tour. "Can't wait!”

After her surprise appearance, the singer posted details about the tour on her personal Instagram account.

"So stoked to finally announce that LAS MUJERES YA NO LLORAN WORLD TOUR is happening!" Shakira captioned the poast. "Can’t wait to be back on stage partying and celebrating with my wolfpack! 🐺Dates coming up soon - register for info / pre-sale access now! Auuuuuuuuuuuuuu! #LMYNLWT."

In addition to performing “La Fuerte," Shakira also sang “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53” for the crowd, which explicitly discusses her recent split from Gerard Piqué.

“The thing is that some people on my team wanted me to change the lyrics—they were really scared about the reaction,” Shakira told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, as reported by People.

“I’m like, I’m not a U.N. representative, you know? I’m an artist, and no one’s going to tell me how I’m supposed to heal,” she added. “And no one should tell any woman how she's supposed to heal and lick her wounds, you know?”

Shakira performs with Bizarrap at the Sahara Tent during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, and to the surprise of no one, Shakira fans lost their collective minds in the wake of her surprise appearance and world tour reveal.

"I’VE BEEN WAITING MY WHOLE LIFE FOR THIS MOMENT!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍" one fan posted in the comments of her Instagram post.

"Finally 😭😎❤️," another wrote.

"Best Coachella surprise!!!" another fan commented.

"I CAN’T BELIEVE IT," one excited fan posted.

During a recent Hot Ones appearance, the singer revealed she had actually lost money during her first world tour due to one very over-the-top, expensive stage prop.

"I remember on my first world tour. I had the brilliant idea of coming up with a cobra," she said at the time. "It was a huge cobra in the middle of the stage. It would lift up at the beginning of the show.

"That cobra cost $1 million to produce so taking it on the road was so expensive," she continued. "At the end of the tour, I lost money. It was one of my most successful tours. It was sold out everywhere but I had to take a big loss because of a stupid cobra."