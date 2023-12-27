There is Now a *Giant* Bronze Statue of Shakira in Colombia

Shakira's hometown in Colombia just showed its love for her in a big, big way.
The singer has been honored with a massive, bronze statue in her likeness situated by the water in Barranquilla. At over 20-feet tall, the larger than life sculpture depicts the singer in her outfit and iconic pose from the 2005 hit Hips Don't Lie.
A photo posted by shakira on
The statue was revealed on Tuesday to a small audience, including the singer's parents and the mayor of Baranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo.
On Instagram, Shakira noted that the event coincided with her mom's birthday. An accompanying plaque that sits at the base of the statue touches on her talent, heart and of course, hips that don't lie.
"This is too much for my little heart," she captioned the image of the plaque.
Back in August, the mayor's office shared a sneak peek of the statue in progress, built by sculptor Yino Marquez and a group of his students.
A post shared by Alcaldía de Barranquilla
A photo posted by alcaldiabarranquilla on
The news comes just months after Spotify declared September 29 "Shakira Day" following a social campaign requesting it from her fans.
In an accompanying interview, the streaming service asked her to describe her identity as female Colombian artist.
"I think back to how male-dominated our music industry was when I started, and I’m proud to represent women who come from my country," she said.
Now, she's representing her country from 21 feet in the air, too.
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator known for her self-deprecating humor and quick wit. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
