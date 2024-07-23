Shiloh Jolie’s Removal of “Pitt” from Her Surname Was a “Significant Decision” That Happened After “Painful Events,” Her Attorney Says

A lawyer for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh is speaking out regarding the 18-year-old’s decision to drop “Pitt” from her surname, making her name Shiloh Jolie instead of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Shiloh filed to make this change on May 27—which marked her 18th birthday—and it was publicly announced with a legal notice in the Los Angeles Times shortly after. Peter Levine, Shiloh’s attorney, spoke out recently about Shiloh’s “significant decision,” and said it happened after “painful events,” per People .

“The media should be more careful in their reporting, especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events and is merely following legal process,” he said.

Shiloh is the only one of Jolie and Pitt's six kids to file legal paperwork to change her name, though others have informally dropped "Pitt," too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Explaining the aforementioned process in more detail, Levine added that “Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate,” he said. “As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required.”

A different legal expert recently told People that the public name change announcement in a newspaper “could not have been avoided” if the official name change process was to move forward. “She has to file a formal petition with the court to change her name,” David Glass, a California-based family law attorney, told the outlet. “And she has to run an ad four weeks in a row before the hearing is scheduled, in addition to giving both of her parents written notification.”

Shiloh and her mom in London in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shiloh and her dad in 2014 at the premiere of "Unbroken." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Glass added that “These name change petitions usually run very smoothly and are granted, unless the person has a criminal history and is trying to get away from punishment or liabilities,” he said, noting that he has “never seen one opposed in court.” He continued that “Brad could come to court and say, for example, that Shiloh has been alienated against him by the mother—but because she is no longer a minor, she can essentially call herself whatever she wants,” Glass said.