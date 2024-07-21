Shooter Who Attempted to Assassinate Donald Trump Searched for the Princess of Wales Online
According to the FBI, the shooter downloaded photos of Kate Middleton.
New and disturbing details regarding the apparent assassination attempt on the former president of the United States continue to emerge, and they now include the royal family.
According to a FBI analysis of the 20-year-old shooter's two cell phones and laptop, the now-deceased suspect not only searched for former President Donald Trump prior to the July 13 shooting that left one spectator dead and three people wounded, but also searched for President Joe Biden and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.
The same FBI analysis of the shooter's electronics also revealed that he went so far as to download pictures of Princess Kate.
The shooter—who was a registered Republican—also looked up information about FBI Director Christopher Wray and US Attorney General Merrick Garland. The 20-year-old also searched for the dates of both the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention.
The Princess of Wales made only her second formal public appearance at this year's Wimbledon men's final on July 14, the day after the alleged assassination attempt. Upon her arrival, she received a standing ovation from the Wimbledon crowd.
According to an update from the Associated Press, the shooter purchased 50 rounds of ammunition for the "AR-style rifle" used in the assassination attempt the day of the shooting.
The weapon was legally purchased in 2013 and registered to the shooter's father.
According to CBS News, the shooter's family is cooperating with authorities as they continue to investigate not only how the shooting could occur (the former president has an assigned Secret Service detail, and both local and federal authorities were warned of a suspicious man in the area prior to the shooting) but the shooter's motives.
Several well-known members of the Republican party—including Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Tim Burchett—have blamed female Secret Service agents for the shooting, going so far as to call Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle a "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion hire."
"It is an insult to the women of our agency to imply that they are unqualified based on gender," Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a written statement. "Such baseless assertions undermine the professionalism, dedication and expertise of our workforce. Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion ensures that we attract the best talent, fostering a robust and effective team that reflects the society we serve. We stand united against any attempt to discredit our personnel and their invaluable contributions to our mission and are appalled by the disparaging and disgusting comments against any of our personnel."
The royal family has not commented on the latest update regarding the shooter's internet search of the Princess of Wales, and historically does not comment on or share any information about their ongoing security efforts that keep members of the monarchy safe.
As the FBI has noted, the investigation into the shooting and the perpetrator's motives are ongoing.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
