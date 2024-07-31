'SNL’ Confirms Maya Rudolph Will Return to Play Vice President Kamala Harris in Season 50

It's official! Actress Maya Rudolph is returning to Saturday Night Live to reprise her role as Vice President Kamala Harris during Season 50 of the beloved sketch comedy series.

On Tuesday, July 31, Deadline confirmed Rudolph's return and after learning that pre-production of Rudolph's Apple TV+ comedy series Loot has been paused. Season 3 of the series was scheduled to begin filming August 26, according to the publication, however cast and crew of the series "were told earlier this week that production has been pushed for scheduling reasons."

Deadline notes that Loot is produced by Universal Television, a sibling company of NBC, which produces Saturday Night Live, making it arguably easier for the late-night comedy show to "borrow" Rudolph for Season 50 and as the upcoming presidential election enters its final months.

Ever since President Joe Biden announced he was ending his 2024 presidential campaign and endorsing Vice President Harris for president, the internet has been demanding Rudolph return to SNL to reprise her beloved role as "mamala" Harris.

"It’s incredible how quickly everyone has coalesced around Maya Rudolph to play Kamala Harris," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing how quickly Democrats rallied around the vice president following President Biden's endorsement.

"Why shouldn’t there be an open primary among the nation’s best and brightest up-and-coming sketch performers?"

"Had dinner tonight w/neighbors who I thought leaned red. Maya Rudolph was in a movie we watched & one of them said, 'She is SO Kamala Harris!'" another posted on X. "I was bracing for a negative comment, but everyone just enthusiastically agreed & talked about how they can’t wait to see her on SNL."

"WAIT! I just realized Kamala Harris being the nominee means more Maya Rudolph on Saturday Night Live," another shared. "For this I am grateful."

Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden during the "Biden Halloween" Cold Open on Saturday, October 31, 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2020, Rudolph returned to the SNL stage alongside a slew of famous actors during the presidential election and debate, including Woody Harrelson and Jim Carrey, who both depicted then-candidate Joe Biden.

For her efforts, Rudolph won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2020 her portrayal as "America's favorite aunt," Deadline reported at the time.

It's safe to assume another Emmy may very well be in her future.