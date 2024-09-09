Spoilers for the ending of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives ahead. One of TikTok's most fascinating subcultures just got the docusoap treatment. The Mormon moms of TikTok are the stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Hulu's new reality series that arrived on streaming on September 5 and quickly took over the platform. While the show's promo used Utah's 2022 swinging scandal as its hook, the eight-episode season spends much more time on the friendships between the eight women of #MomTok, who count over 10 million followers between them, thanks to their beauty, lifestyle, and mom content. The surprise must-watch 2024 docuseries follows the modern women as they grapple with the strict traditional roles of the Mormon church, illuminating everything from their dirty-soda orders to how one Chippendales show could nearly end a marriage.

Fans who've binged the entire first season are now clamoring for any news on whether the titular Mormon wives will return for more episodes. Read on for everything we know so far about a possible The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2.

Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews attend a Galentine's Day party in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 1. (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

Has 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' been renewed for season 2?

Hulu has not yet announced if The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is renewed for season 2, but odds are looking good for the new reality hit. Shortly after its release, the reality series became the most-watched show on Hulu in the U.S., with tons of fans sharing their thoughts on the show on social media. Considering how much popularity the reality series has gained up front, fans will likely get some good news in the coming months.

When would 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 2 be released?

The season 2 release date will depend on how quickly the renewal announcement arrives, but the season 1 timeline hints that a future season could have a quick turnaround. While the first episode featuring Taylor Frankie Paul's arrest was filmed amid the February 2023 incident, the rest of season 1 was shot in winter 2024. Since the show arrived on Hulu in September, if more episodes are greenlit, we can hope to see them sometime in 2025.

Jennifer Affleck, Layla Taylor, Jessi Ngatikaura, and Demi Engemann discuss some drama during a birthday party in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 1. (Image credit: Disney/Natalie Cass)

Who would be in the cast of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 2?

Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives centers on the eight members of #MomTok at the time: Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura, Jennifer Affleck, and Layla Taylor. However, by the end of the season, at least two members have left the group: Whitney falls out with the rest of the women throughout the show, while Jen chooses to leave when she and her family move to N.Y.C., where her husband Zac is attending medical school.

If Mormon Wives gets a second season, it's unclear whether the show will focus on the remaining members of the friend group or will still find a way to include Whitney and Jen. There is a good chance the series will go the Housewives route, and introduce some new cast members to join the #MomTok group.

The #MomTok influencers celebrate Galentine's Day. From left: Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Demi Engemann, Layla Taylor, Taylor Frankie Paul, and Whitney Leavitt. (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

What has the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast said about season 2?

In the days since season 1 dropped, several of the show's cast members have shared their hopes for a season 2. In an interview with Us Weekly, former #MomTok member Jen Affleck opened up about her time on the show, including how it tested her marriage with her husband Zac. (For anyone wondering, they're still together.) Despite now living far away from Utah, Jen hinted that she'd be open to returning for a second season.

“It had a lot to do with just me and just figuring out everything," Jen said of her decision to leave #MomTok. "There are so many factors—not just our relationship—like religion, friendships and my children. In order to make the right decision for me and my family, I really had to take a step back and ask myself, ‘How am I going to move forward and what’s best for us?’ You’ll just have to wait for season 2 to see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Whitney Leavitt addressed whether or not she ever plans to rejoin #MomTok while speaking to Page Six. When asked whether she'd return for a season 2, Whitney, who had yet to watch the series, said it depends on what she learns after tuning into the first installment.

“I think my best answer to that question is I want to wait to see it,” she said. “I want to wait to see what was really said, what was really done. It’s kind of hard to make that decision when I have no idea.”