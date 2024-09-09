'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2: Everything We Know
Hulu has found a binge-worthy, reality hit in its new series about religious #MomTok influencers.
Spoilers for the ending of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives ahead. One of TikTok's most fascinating subcultures just got the docusoap treatment. The Mormon moms of TikTok are the stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Hulu's new reality series that arrived on streaming on September 5 and quickly took over the platform. While the show's promo used Utah's 2022 swinging scandal as its hook, the eight-episode season spends much more time on the friendships between the eight women of #MomTok, who count over 10 million followers between them, thanks to their beauty, lifestyle, and mom content. The surprise must-watch 2024 docuseries follows the modern women as they grapple with the strict traditional roles of the Mormon church, illuminating everything from their dirty-soda orders to how one Chippendales show could nearly end a marriage.
Fans who've binged the entire first season are now clamoring for any news on whether the titular Mormon wives will return for more episodes. Read on for everything we know so far about a possible The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2.
Has 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' been renewed for season 2?
Hulu has not yet announced if The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is renewed for season 2, but odds are looking good for the new reality hit. Shortly after its release, the reality series became the most-watched show on Hulu in the U.S., with tons of fans sharing their thoughts on the show on social media. Considering how much popularity the reality series has gained up front, fans will likely get some good news in the coming months.
When would 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 2 be released?
The season 2 release date will depend on how quickly the renewal announcement arrives, but the season 1 timeline hints that a future season could have a quick turnaround. While the first episode featuring Taylor Frankie Paul's arrest was filmed amid the February 2023 incident, the rest of season 1 was shot in winter 2024. Since the show arrived on Hulu in September, if more episodes are greenlit, we can hope to see them sometime in 2025.
Who would be in the cast of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 2?
Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives centers on the eight members of #MomTok at the time: Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura, Jennifer Affleck, and Layla Taylor. However, by the end of the season, at least two members have left the group: Whitney falls out with the rest of the women throughout the show, while Jen chooses to leave when she and her family move to N.Y.C., where her husband Zac is attending medical school.
If Mormon Wives gets a second season, it's unclear whether the show will focus on the remaining members of the friend group or will still find a way to include Whitney and Jen. There is a good chance the series will go the Housewives route, and introduce some new cast members to join the #MomTok group.
What has the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast said about season 2?
In the days since season 1 dropped, several of the show's cast members have shared their hopes for a season 2. In an interview with Us Weekly, former #MomTok member Jen Affleck opened up about her time on the show, including how it tested her marriage with her husband Zac. (For anyone wondering, they're still together.) Despite now living far away from Utah, Jen hinted that she'd be open to returning for a second season.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
“It had a lot to do with just me and just figuring out everything," Jen said of her decision to leave #MomTok. "There are so many factors—not just our relationship—like religion, friendships and my children. In order to make the right decision for me and my family, I really had to take a step back and ask myself, ‘How am I going to move forward and what’s best for us?’ You’ll just have to wait for season 2 to see what happens.”
Meanwhile, Whitney Leavitt addressed whether or not she ever plans to rejoin #MomTok while speaking to Page Six. When asked whether she'd return for a season 2, Whitney, who had yet to watch the series, said it depends on what she learns after tuning into the first installment.
“I think my best answer to that question is I want to wait to see it,” she said. “I want to wait to see what was really said, what was really done. It’s kind of hard to make that decision when I have no idea.”
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Prince Harry and Prince William Once Turned a Bomb Shelter into a Secret Club
"Club H turned Highgrove into quite the hot spot when Dad happened to be away."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Madelyn Cline Looks Like a Next-Gen Cher Horowitz
She channeled the '90s fashion icon in Tommy Hilfiger's front row.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
If You Give beabadoobee the Decks at a Party, She Will Put on Maroon 5
The singer opens up about her listening habits, including her penchant for playing Maroon 5 at parties.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
What to Know About 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Star Alanna Gold
Here's what to know about the latest realtor to join the Netflix hit.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
What Happened on 'The Bachelorette' Finale: Here's What to Know About How Jenn Tran's Season Ended
The drama between Jenn, Devin, and Maria has made Bachelor Nation furious... at the producers.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
A Guide to Every Guest Star and Cameo in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4
The Hulu comedy has recruited another round of incredible guest stars.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Meet the Trainees of Netflix's 'Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE'
Fans of 'Making the Band' should be watching this series about crafting the first-ever international girl group.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Are 'Love Is Blind: UK' Stars Demi and Ollie Still Together?
It turns out that one of them is already dating another member of the cast.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Is There a Part 2 to the 'Love Island USA' Season 6 Reunion? What We Know
We still have a lot of questions after the reunion—including whether another episode is on the way.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Are 'Love Is Blind: UK' Stars Freddie and Catherine Still Together?
Here's why the two plan to stay in each other's lives.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Who Are the ‘Love Is Blind: UK’ Hosts? Meet Matt and Emma Willis
Meet Matt and Emma, the British variants of Nick and Vanessa.
By Quinci LeGardye Published