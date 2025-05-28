When The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returned for its second season on May 15, 2025, fans were greeted with 10 episodes of peak reality TV chaos. Since its first season debuted in September 2024, the Hulu series has become a pop-culture phenomenon, with millions following a cohort of young Mormon TikTok moms as they grapple with their patriarchal religion while living their outrageous lives.

SLOMW season 2 ended with several cliffhangers, including a failed coup attempt on #MomTok's biggest star and the shocking reveal of a potential full-blown affair. An end title card promises that the season is "to be continued," but what exactly does that mean? Below, we're keeping track of all the news we can find about when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will continue on Hulu.

The women of #MomTok have dinner together in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2. (Image credit: Disney/Natalie Cass)

How many episodes are in 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 2?

The fact that Mormon Wives season 2 isn't over yet should be no surprise to devout fans, as Hulu revealed the installment's full length long before its initial 10 episodes arrived on the platform. When the second season was announced in October 2024, the streamer revealed it had ordered 20 new episodes of the reality hit, according to Variety. At the time, Hulu didn't confirm whether the longer episode length meant the show would have a supersized second season, or film seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back. It's still unclear, but the important thing is that more episodes of Mormon Wives have always been guaranteed.

Miranda McWhorter and Taylor Frankie Paul discuss the swinging scandal. (Image credit: Disney/Natalie Cass)

When will new episodes of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' come out?

Hulu has yet to announce a premiere date for the next batch of Mormon Wives episodes, but we do at least know that the series is already filming.

In addition to the teaser clips included at the end of season 2 episode 10, where it appears the Marciano reveal may lead to a war between Demi and Jessi, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that production is underway on the second half of season 2. As reported by the outlet, "It’s unclear when, but the second half of Secret Lives season 2 will premiere later this year as the cast is actively filming those remaining 10 episodes."

Whitney Leavitt, Miranda McWhorter, and Mayci Neeley at Whitney's baby shower. (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

Who in 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast will return for season 2, part 2?

All of the #MomTok women will likely return for the second half of season 2, including Taylor Frankie Paul , Whitney Leavitt , Mayci Neeley , Mikayla Matthews , Demi Engemann , Jessi Ngatikaura , Jen Affleck , Layla Taylor , and new show addition (but returning original #MomTok member) Miranda McWhorter.

Though all the women should appear in some capacity, it's unknown how much Jen will be involved in the new episodes. In season 2, episode 6, she decided to stop filming Mormon Wives to focus on her mental health, as she was grappling with marital issues and prenatal depression after discovering she was pregnant with her third child.

It's unknown how long Jen's break was between the time of episode 6's filming—the first 10 episodes took place between October and December 2024— and the season 2 premiere, but she was able to participate in press events in April and May 2025. In a February 11 interview with PEOPLE, Jen said that throughout her third pregnancy, she has "realize[d] what truly matters most. I've learned that help and resources are available if you seek them. This journey has profoundly changed me and shaped the person, mother, and friend I aspire to be."

Taylor Frankie Paul and Jen Affleck chat at Whitney's baby shower. (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

What will 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 2, part 2 be about?

After that cliffhanger, a large part of Mormon Wives's new episodes will likely focus on Jessi's alleged affair with Vanderpump Villa's Marciano Brunette, as well as how that drama will affect Jessi and Demi's friendship. In the press run ahead of season 2, Demi appeared to be on the outs with every #MomTok member except Whitney, with the pair leaning into their "villain" status.

As of May 2025, the #MomTok women have only hinted that there is more to the entire scandal that will likely play out on screen. Appearing on "The Viall Files" podcast on May 20, Jessi said that she couldn't "say much" about Marciano’s allegations, but hinted that there is "so much more" to the story.

"Relationships are hard and they’re nuanced. There’s so much more that I’m excited to share because I think people will be able to relate to my story," she added. "I think it may help people."

Jessi Ngatikaura at a #MomTok dinner. (Image credit: Disney)

Has 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' been renewed for season 3?

As for Mormon Wives's future beyond season 2, Hulu has not yet given word on whether its breakout reality hit will return for more episodes after its current, 20-episode run. However, the series's ratings are strong. Disney revealed on May 20 that SLOMW's season 2 premiere earned five million views within the first five days of streaming, outpacing season 1's debut, per Deadline.