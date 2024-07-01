'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders' Season 2: Everything We Know
Fans are clamoring for more of the hit Netflix docuseries and its lovable NFL dancers.
In Netflix's new sports docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at the NFL dance team's 2023 season. Created by Cheer and Last Chance U's Greg Whiteley, the seven-episode series follows elite dancers from all over the U.S. as they prepare for pre-season auditions and the playoffs, and open up about their lives and day-to-day experiences being a part of the franchise.
Since the show landed on the streaming giant on June 20, countless viewers have become obsessed with the world of DCC, from the high-octane routines ("Thunderstruck" is now stuck in all of our heads) to the unspoken intricacies of the million-dollar organization.
Of course, many newly minted fans are also wondering whether the show—and arguably one of this year's best documentaries—will return to follow the team for another season. Read on for everything we know about a possible America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 so far.
Has 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' been renewed for season 2?
Netflix hasn't given any word of whether America's Sweethearts could get a second season, but it definitely wouldn't be the first time one of the streamer's sports docuseries came back. Several of Netflix's similar shows (many of which were also created by Whiteley) have gotten renewals after hit premiere seasons. The most direct comparison can be made to 2020's Cheer, which was helmed by Whiteley and returned for a second season two years after its first installment became a pop culture phenomenon. America's Sweethearts seems to be on a similar trajectory; the DCC dancers have already made a Today appearance, and, per Variety, the doc was watched for 687 million minutes in its first week. Right now, we can only hope that similarity in popularity will lead to another renewal.
While we'll have to wait and see what Netflix decides, both Whiteley and the Dallas Cowboys franchise seem up for a second season. The Cowboys' official website released a statement on the show that ended in a mention of a possible season 2. It reads, "While plans are currently undetermined for a second season, the Dallas Cowboys are excited to see the response from the world in the early stages of the show's release in anticipation of hopefully signing on for more seasons."
Meanwhile, in an interview with Variety, the showrunner shared that he'd "love" to have more time with the team, as he felt the filmmakers were "just starting to hit their stride" when filming ended.
"Our last two or three weeks of filming, we were just starting to hit our stride," he told the outlet. "Part of it is the stakes are higher when you’re at a place like The Star, where it is the most financially lucrative, valuable sports franchise in all the world. They have plenty at stake and that breeds a certain culture that’s very buttoned down and can sometimes bump up against a documentary film crew trying to pierce that."
He continued, "I felt like we were just starting to get there as we were wrapping up, and I’d love to have more time to see if we can get deeper and deeper with more and more of the team."
Which cast members would return for 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' season 2?
The final moments of America's Sweethearts season 1 saw all of the active Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders featured on the show confirm whether or not they were planning to audition for the next season. Many of the doc's subjects promised that they were coming back, including 2023 rookies Reece Allman and Anna Kate Sundvold.
However, not everyone will be back. Victoria Kalina, who was a fourth-year veteran, decided not to return for a fifth year and instead recently moved to New York City. Kelcey Wetterberg also retired after what marked her fifth year. It's possible she could return as an alumnus of the team, though, similar to how Anna Kate's sister Caroline Sundvold shared her experience of life after being a DCC.
Are any of the 'America's Sweethearts' stars on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' 2024 team?
By the time America's Sweethearts landed on Netflix, DCC director Kelli Finglass and head choreographer Judy Trammell were already hard at work on the audition cycle for this year's team. According to the DDC website, the bosses held the first rehearsal of this year's training camp on the same day that the docuseries arrived on Netflix. On June 26, the team's official Instagram revealed the 2024 rookie candidates. The announcement included two familiar faces: Charly Barby and Kelly Villares. The two didn't make the squad in the docuseries, but it appears as though they have now made it to training camp for their second shot at joining the team.
The team also shared a reel featuring many of the veteran candidates' auditions, as they all incorporated a similar move into their solo routines. In this clip, it's confirmed that both Reece and Anna Kate are also in training camp, though they are doing double duty by promoting the series at the same time.
As for who makes it onto the official team, we'll know once training camp ends on July 19.
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
