Mikey Madison is in the middle of her breakout moment. Fresh off her Oscar win for Anora, she took to the Saturday Night Live stage for the first time as host. Her monologue look? Pure Hollywood glamour—a fitting nod to the whirlwind of success she's been riding. And like many SNL hosts before her, Madison didn't just bring the glam to 30 Rock. As of late, celebrities have turned their gigs into a weekend-long New York beauty and fashion takeover. On screen, makeup artist Melissa Hernandez leaned into a polished glam, using Westman Atelier to create smooth buttery skin and dark smokey eyes. Over the past few days, the actor was spotted weaving through the city between rehearsal sessions—her makeup shifting to a more relaxed, undone version of her on-stage glam.

Host Mikey Madison during the Saturday Night Live monologue on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madison's SNL glam was as classic as it gets—sculpted, flawless skin, a sultry, black smudged wing, and a matte nude-pink lip. Her go-to makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, used Westman Atelier to create the look, evening out Madison's complexion with the Vital Skin Foundation Stick and Vital Skin Concealer and adding a natural flush with Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Petal.

The main focus, though, was the eyes—a smoked-out wing, blended out enough for drama without losing its shape, created using the Eye Love You Eye Pencil in Brun and Noir. Hernandez gave the lips an all-over coat of the Lip Suede Matte Lipstick in Pique and pressed the shade Petal in the center creating a soft-focus, blurred effect. For hair, stylist Rena Calhoun played off the same old Hollywood vibe, styling the actress's hair into a deep side part, with big, brushed-out waves, using Remi Cachet hair extensions for added volume.

Shop Mikey Madison's Westman Atelier 'SNL' Look

Mikey Madison is seen in the Upper West Side on March 28, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty)

For her off-camera moments—though still caught by the paparazzi—Madison was spotted in the West Village and Upper East Side, tiny dog in tow, wrapped in a series of faux fur coats and leaning into a more relaxed version of her Saturday Night Live glam. Her makeup stayed soft and fresh, with the same style of flushed pink lips and glossy hair, though her waves had a slightly more undone, lived-in feel. The standout detail—that doubled as an accessory, in my opinion—was her almond-shaped, bright nails in the perfect shade of cherry red.

The Perfect Red Nail Shades

