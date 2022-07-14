Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Have Welcomed a Second Daughter

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The coolest parents on earth, a.k.a. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, just became parents a second time over, the couple's reps confirmed to People. "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," their statement read. The couple are already parents to Willa, who was born in July of 2020.

Speaking to ELLE UK back in May, Turner confirmed she was pregnant with the couple's second child. "We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever," she said.

Of motherhood, Turner added to ELLE UK: "I used to be so rock ‘n’ roll and spontaneous. I’m sure there’s a part of me that’s still like that, deep down. But becoming a mum, you just become way less cool. I’m like an old woman.” She added: "When my friends come around, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you guys keep me so young,’” she added in the interview with Elle. “We’re all only 25 or 26. I have to remind myself that I’m in my mid-twenties. I’m a child.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a big year for the Jonases: In January, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," Chopra wrote on Instagram for Mother's Day. "Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."