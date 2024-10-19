Sydney Sweeney Uses Remote Doorbell Cam to Help Authorities Catch Burglar
According to authorities, the actress discovered the suspect sneaking around her property thanks to her home security system.
Actress Sydney Sweeney reportedly assisted authorities in capturing an alleged burglar.
Earlier this week, Sweeney's home security system alerted her that a stranger was walking around her Los Angeles property, law enforcement sources told TMZ.
According to the publication, the actress was "filming the Christy Martin biopic on the East Coast" at the time of the incident, but her remote doorbell cam was able to capture footage of the alleged suspect as they made their way into her neighbor's home.
"Sources say the suspect entered the neighbor's home, and did some ransacking before taking off with goods into the night," the outlet reports, adding that the Anyone But You actress successfully "alerted the authorities to the situation at her home, cops were able to rush to the neighbor's residence and the surrounding area, which resulted in the suspect being apprehended."
According to authorities who spoke to TMZ, the suspect has been charged with a felony burglary.
Sweeney's cross-country run-in with an alleged burglar is not the first time she has felt as though her privacy has been invaded. In a previous interview with Glamour, Sweeney opened up about the predatory practices of the press that she said amounts to "stalking."
During the interview, she recalled an incident involving a group of photographers camped outside her Florida home.
“They said, ‘If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I’ll take pictures and then I’ll leave you alone,’” she told the outlet at the time.
“Why would I call the paparazzi to take pictures of me at my own house when my baby cousins and family are there and I’m in my backyard? Why would I ever want that?” she continued. “I have pictures of these guys in kayaks hiding in bushes in the ocean. They got there at 8 a.m. and wouldn’t leave until 4 p.m. I should be able to be in my home and feel comfortable and safe.”
The actress went on to say that when it comes to photographers and the press tracking her down, including at her private residence and when she is with family members, the issue is not just about privacy but about safety.
“When those photos go out, then my actual safety is at risk,” Sweeney explained at the time. “Everyone knows where I am. Now there’s boats that go by, and I literally hear them say, ‘This is Sydney Sweeney’s house.’ It becomes a star tour in my front yard.”
Thankfully, no one was hurt during this most recent incident.
