Sabrina Carpenter didn't abandon Sabrinawood after her final Coachella concert. On May 13, Jonathan Anderson's Dior Cruise 2027 show brought Carpenter's cinematic universe back to life. The creative director shut down the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and dressed Carpenter in the sheer, lingerie-revealing dress that opened his fashion show. Talk about a Hollywood—no, Sabrinawood moment.

Dior said Anderson's initial Cruise collection "draws on the House's history in Hollywood." Carpenter helped tease that "history" at last week's 2026 Met Gala. Her custom Dior dress was sculpted from authentic film strips, plucked from Audrey Hepburn's 1954 movie, Sabrina. The "dream dress" promised her a front-row seat at Dior Cruise, where she debuted a design before Anderson's catwalk could.

Carpenter arrived mere minutes before showtime, in a never-before-seen naked dress from Dior. You'd think Anderson sculpted the opaque turtleneck, bra-revealing bodice, and drop-waist skirt just for the pop star—butter yellow became one of her signature shades back in 2024, after all. But no, Look 1 in the Cruise show just happened to nail Carpenter-core with a Dior by Anderson twist.

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Sabrina Carpenter arrived at the Dior Cruise 2027 show in a sheer dress yet to make its runway debut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Delicate, vertical pleating down her torso turned just sheer enough: Carpenter’s entire lacy lingerie set was visible beneath the pastel chiffon. Dropping the row of oversize, 3D daisies below her cheeky underwear felt evocative of the babydoll dresses that opened her Short n' Sweet tour.

Then, voluminous strands of white, yellow, and even tangerine tulle bloomed below each flower, turning the ankle-grazing hem significantly more opaque. The juxtaposition between her risqué lingerie and the dress's elegant, Old Hollywood-esque silhouette felt as authentically feminine as Carpenter's Dior Coachella costumes.

A moment for the back of the butter yellow dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Contrary to the Cruise model, Carpenter kept the girlish glamour going with her accessories. First, she tied lacy, stark white ribbon around her half-up, half-up hairdo. Her Dior Cigale Bag—a single-strap, envelope-style purse—was shade-matched to perfection atop her butter-yellow dress. (Greta Lee and Taylor Russell carried the black rendition of the celebrity-beloved bag into LACMA last night.)

Carpenter's grand finale? Satin, peep-toe pumps seen on the Spring 2026 runway, topped with slim yet structured bows.

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A model wore Carpenter's dress on the Dior Cruise 2027 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carpenter isn't a Dior brand ambassador, but that wasn't a prerequisite to secure the unreleased Cruise 2027 look. In fact, fashion girls (especially pop stars) have been debuting designs before fashion shows for years.

Rihanna did it back in 2018, minutes before Virgil Abloh's first Louis Vuitton collection hit the Parisian catwalk. In 2023, Kylie Jenner pulled off Schiaparelli's hyperrealistic lion head before Irina Shayk could on the Spring 2023 Couture runway. Most recently, Chappell Roan gave fans outside McQueen's Fall 2026 show a taste of the naked dress awaiting its premiere. The singer's black, thong-forward dress turned lavender once the official show began.

Carpenter knew she couldn't re-enter Sabrinawood without an impressive, Oscar-worthy pull. Sure, the "Juno" singer isn't a movie star (yet), but at the Dior Cruise 2027 show, she certainly looked like one.