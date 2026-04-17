Haircuts may seem like a huge commitment if you're someone who wants to benefit from a short cut while also shedding some length, but Sydney Sweeney is proving that you can still get the best of both worlds. After a few months spent wearing long, bombshell curls and blowouts, she's finally back to the bob life—for now.

This week, Sweeney shared a few images from her ongoing campaign with American Eagle, and this time around, she's promoting new shorts designs from the brand. In the photos, she appears to have once again swapped her long waves with the blunt cut that she debuted in October. Her hairstylist, Glen Oropeza, took to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes images of her hair, which she wore in a tousled style featuring beach waves.

A post shared by G L E N “COCO” O R O P E Z A (@glencocoforhair) A photo posted by on

Sweeney has spent the last few months playing around with different lengths. If you can recall, the Euphoria star first stepped out with a bob this past fall while she was promoting Christy, the biopic she recently starred in. At a film festival in Hollywood, she wore the short cut with light waves. A few weeks later, she transformed the look into an edgy hydro bob for GQ's Men of the Year event, but shortly after that, she was back to wearing long, silky blowouts.

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Even though plenty of stars have been embracing their longer lengths this spring, Hollywood's bob obsession is far from over. Hailey Bieber cut her hair into a long bob at the end of last year, as did Katie Holmes, who just debuted a wavy spring cut earlier this week at an event in New York City. If the bob is still on your list of potential spring hairstyles, read ahead for some styling tips.

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