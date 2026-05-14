Princess Kate Is Keeping George, Charlotte, and Louis Close During Her Italy Trip With a Unique Piece of Jewelry
The bracelet "celebrates those we wish to carry with us always."
Princess Kate is currently in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where she is continuing her research into early years development. During the trip, the Princess of Wales has gotten her hands dirty, but also delighted royal fans with her outfits. Although this marks Princess Kate's first solo trip abroad since her cancer diagnosis, the royal is keeping reminders of home close to her heart with a unique bracelet.
On the second day of her trip, Princess Kate was spotted wearing an eye-catching fabric bracelet, featuring a floral deisgn and several gold charms, which she wore alongside her Cartier Ballon Bleu Watch. Sharing details of the jewelry commission on Instagram, the label explained, "Atelier Molayem is deeply honored that HRH Catherine, Princess of Wales, chose to wear our 9kt yellow gold cube initials bracelet from the 'ABC' collection."
The caption continued, "Crafted in collaboration with @relaisroncolo1888 and paired with original Liberty fabric, the jewel celebrates the people we hold closest to our hearts, those we wish to carry with us always."
While examining wildlife during her visit to Scuola dell'infanzia ("Salvador Allende"), the bracelet was visible on Princess Kate's wrist. Reminiscent of Princess Charlotte's adorable friendship bracelets, which she lovingly gifted to family members, Princess Kate's new piece of jewelry is an important memento referencing all three of her children.
Discussing Princess Kate's trip to Italy, one source told People, "She's looking forward to being here, she's energized, she's enthused, she's excited to see Reggio Emilia in action and meet the people here too."
Despite being so far from home, Princess Kate is likely comforted by her new bracelet containing her children's initials, which makes the new piece of jewelry even more special.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.