Princess Kate Is Keeping George, Charlotte, and Louis Close During Her Italy Trip With a Unique Piece of Jewelry

Princess Kate is currently in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where she is continuing her research into early years development. During the trip, the Princess of Wales has gotten her hands dirty, but also delighted royal fans with her outfits. Although this marks Princess Kate's first solo trip abroad since her cancer diagnosis, the royal is keeping reminders of home close to her heart with a unique bracelet.

On the second day of her trip, Princess Kate was spotted wearing an eye-catching fabric bracelet, featuring a floral deisgn and several gold charms, which she wore alongside her Cartier Ballon Bleu Watch. Sharing details of the jewelry commission on Instagram, the label explained, "Atelier Molayem is deeply honored that HRH Catherine, Princess of Wales, chose to wear our 9kt yellow gold cube initials bracelet from the 'ABC' collection."



The caption continued, "Crafted in collaboration with @relaisroncolo1888 and paired with original Liberty fabric, the jewel celebrates the people we hold closest to our hearts, those we wish to carry with us always."

Princess Kate's Atelier Molayem bracelet features her children's initials. (Image credit: Marco BERTORELLO / POOL / AFP via Getty Images/Instagram/@ateliermolayem)

While examining wildlife during her visit to Scuola dell'infanzia ("Salvador Allende"), the bracelet was visible on Princess Kate's wrist. Reminiscent of Princess Charlotte's adorable friendship bracelets, which she lovingly gifted to family members, Princess Kate's new piece of jewelry is an important memento referencing all three of her children.

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Princess Kate kept her three children with her during her first solo international engagement following her cancer diagnosis. (Image credit: Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

Discussing Princess Kate's trip to Italy, one source told People , "She's looking forward to being here, she's energized, she's enthused, she's excited to see Reggio Emilia in action and meet the people here too."

Despite being so far from home, Princess Kate is likely comforted by her new bracelet containing her children's initials, which makes the new piece of jewelry even more special.