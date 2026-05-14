Prince William Raves About One of Princess Charlotte's Many Talents During Windsor Castle Investiture Ceremony
Proud dad strikes again!
Whenever Prince William gets the chance to praise his children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—and their many talents, he generally seems to take it. Case in point: while carrying out an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, during which he handed out a plethora of awards, Prince William was also happy to talk about his daughter's sporting prowess.
During the event, Prince William bestowed former England women's soccer player Kerry Davis with an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire). Afterwards, Davis spoke to reporters and revealed some of the topics she spoke to the Prince of Wales about.
"I asked him about his daughter because she plays," Davis explained (via the Independent), referencing Princess Charlotte's soccer skills. "It's important to keep progressing with the women's game, don't rest on our laurels, basically," Davis shared.
Prince William and Princess Kate have both shared details about their daughter's interest in sporting activities, which reportedly includes gymnastics, competitive running, tennis, and soccer.
While visiting Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Club earlier this year, the Princess of Wales explained (per Hello!), "[Charlotte] does loads of sport but not rugby." However, Kate did previously share that Charlotte plays rugby at home with her brothers, George and Louis, but not at school.
In March, professional soccer player Lucy Bronze told Hello! magazine, "Prince William's a huge fan of ours, and I'm sure his kids are as well, so it's really nice to get that support."
Bronze continued, "He's such an important person to the country and has such a huge influence on so many people...It would be amazing if his daughter played for England one day."
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As always, Prince William has made his fatherly support extremely clear, meaning Princess Charlotte can pursue all of her many talents.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.