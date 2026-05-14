Prince William Raves About One of Princess Charlotte's Many Talents During Windsor Castle Investiture Ceremony

Whenever Prince William gets the chance to praise his children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—and their many talents, he generally seems to take it. Case in point: while carrying out an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, during which he handed out a plethora of awards, Prince William was also happy to talk about his daughter's sporting prowess.

During the event, Prince William bestowed former England women's soccer player Kerry Davis with an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire). Afterwards, Davis spoke to reporters and revealed some of the topics she spoke to the Prince of Wales about.

"I asked him about his daughter because she plays," Davis explained (via the Independent), referencing Princess Charlotte's soccer skills. "It's important to keep progressing with the women's game, don't rest on our laurels, basically," Davis shared.

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"I asked him about his daughter because she plays," Davis explained (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate have both shared details about their daughter's interest in sporting activities, which reportedly includes gymnastics, competitive running, tennis, and soccer.

While visiting Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Club earlier this year, the Princess of Wales explained (per Hello! ), "[Charlotte] does loads of sport but not rugby." However, Kate did previously share that Charlotte plays rugby at home with her brothers, George and Louis, but not at school.

Princess Charlotte attending the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 13, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In March, professional soccer player Lucy Bronze told Hello! magazine, "Prince William's a huge fan of ours, and I'm sure his kids are as well, so it's really nice to get that support."

Bronze continued, "He's such an important person to the country and has such a huge influence on so many people...It would be amazing if his daughter played for England one day."

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As always, Prince William has made his fatherly support extremely clear, meaning Princess Charlotte can pursue all of her many talents.