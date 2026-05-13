For the past few months, makeup trends have largely leaned toward high glam. Lip combos have become increasingly overlined and hyper-defined. Meanwhile, blush placement keeps drifting higher and brighter with every new trend cycle. But lately, a softer approach has started to take over my social feeds—and honestly, my own makeup routine, too. Enter: watercolor makeup.

Instead of relying on sharp definition or super intense color payoff, watercolor makeup is all about diffused pigment that melts into the skin, almost like, as the name suggests, diluted paint on paper. Makeup artist Corey White tells me the look feels “softer and more romantic” than traditional natural makeup. While the “clean girl” aesthetic tends to focus on perfected skin and muted tones, watercolor makeup embraces sheer washes of color that melt into the complexion. “Nothing looks too sharp or sculpted,” he explains. “The blush, lips, and eyes have this diffused, flushed effect that feels dreamier, effortless, and a little more expressive.” That translates to blush placement that looks naturally flushed rather than sculpted; lips that have a blurred stain effect instead of a crisp outline; eye makeup feels hazy in a way that's intentionally imperfect, and the overall effect leaves room for skin to actually look like skin.

Joey King attends the 2026 Met Gala with the most beautiful and romantic watercolor cheeks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And the best part? Watercolor makeup translates beautifully in real life. Celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Joey King came to the 2026 Met Gala fresh-faced and glowing, with gorgeous washes of blush running across their cheeks—the latter arguably the best example, and most underrated makeup look of the night.

After years of ultra-sculpted glam and lip combos that demand five different products, there’s something refreshing about makeup that looks a little blurred around the edges. Keep reading for trend insight, inspiration photos, and the best products to try watercolor makeup at home.

Where Did the Watercolor Makeup Trend Come From?

The trend feels like it arrived right on time for warmer weather. Blurred lips have already become one of the biggest makeup shifts of the year, with soft stains and hazy edges replacing the ultra-defined liners. Celebrity makeup artist Sir John previously described the look to MC as "sensual, a little undone, and very modern," explaining that the diffusion "removes harsh lines," in favor of a softer, lived-in flush.

A throwback of Gisele Bundchen backstage at the Marc Jacobs S/S 2004 show with a wash of red on her cheeks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In many ways, watercolor makeup also feels like the natural next step after years of ultra-curated "clean girl" beauty, explains White. Part of the appeal is that watercolor makeup doesn’t feel overly “done,” even though there’s still technique behind it. The trend leans into lightweight layers and skin-like textures to create dimension without harsh contrast. Cream blushes, watery tints, and balmy formulas tend to work best because they blend into the complexion rather than sit on top of it.

Sabrina Carpenter poses with blurred, pink cheeks. (Image credit: IG @sabrinacarpenter)

Brands have started leaning into thinner, watercolor-like textures across categories, too. Victoria Beckham Beauty's recent Water Tint Bronzer launch feels like a perfect example: instead of delivering heavy contour, it leaves behind a sheer veil of color that looks almost melted into the skin. And the masses agree—every shade of blush and bronzer is completely sold out on the brand's site.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hailey Bieber is synonymous with the fresh, airy makeup look that emulates the watercolor effect. (Image credit: Hailey Bieber)

Keep scrolling for the four main categories of products you'll want to pick up in order to recreate a stunning watercolor makeup look for yourself.

The Best Watercolor Makeup Products

Lip Blushers

These tinted lips created by Clinique look like she just bit into a ripe plum. (Image credit: Clinique)

Violette_FR Lip Nectar Hydrating Lip Stain $29 at Sephora French girls have been doing watercolor-like makeup techniques long before the States got on board. Violette_FR's Lip Nectars are the instant hack to lips that give I-just-bit-into-a-ripe-fruit. Jones Road Beauty Blushing Stick $34 at Jones Road Model and influencer Emily DiDonato co-created this blush-lip duo with Jones Road, and I have to say, the emollient-rich formula has become one of my favorite ways to add a veil of color to my lips (and cheeks!).

Healthy Flush

The bright pink blush from Victoria Beckham blends into the model's skin for a fresh pop of color. (Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

Chanel N°1 De Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm $50 at Chanel, Inc. This super balmy formula has the most stunning sheen. The color Berry Boost was actually used on Margot Robbie's cheeks in Wuthering Heights, and it went viral for its romantic, pretty look. Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain $26 at Sephora I use this Cooling Water Jelly on my face almost every single day. It gives the most stunning stain that settles into a skin-like finish.

Burning Bronze

This model's cheeks have a healthy wash of bronze that makes her skin look sun kissed. (Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

Glistening Eyes

Olivia Jade poses with a subtle hint of blush and a diffused wash of eyeshadow. (Image credit: IG @oliviajade)

Violette_FR Plume Eyeshadow Feather Matte Veil + Feather Shimmer Veil $32 at Sephora This brand-new eyeshadow from Violette_FR appears as a deep pigment in the pan, but once you apply it with your fingers, it sheers out into a gorgeous veil of color that can be built up. Merit Solo Shadow Cream Eyeshadow $26 at Sephora A cream eyeshadow is another way to get a soft shadow effect, and this one from Merit stays put all day and never creases.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Expert

Corey White Social Links Navigation Makeup Artist Corey White is a professional makeup artist based in Houston, Texas, and the founder of Face by Corey. He's loved makeup for as long as he can remember. Even when he was young, he'd always find someone to sit still so he could do their makeup. Today, White's goal is to create polished, long-wear glam that still feels like you, just enhanced. He specializes in bridal, events, and editorial work, focusing on enhancing natural features while making sure makeup holds up all day, in person and on camera. He's incredibly grateful for the opportunities he's been given to live out his dream of doing what he loves, including working with Vogue Weddings, celebrities, reality TV personalities, socialites, and influencers. Most of all, White's grateful for all of his beautiful clients who put a smile on his face every day.