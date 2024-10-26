Taylor Swift Fans Think Joe Alywn Might Be Dating Kendall Jenner

So, it looks like Taylor Swift's ex, Joe Alwyn, may be moving on—with Kendall Jenner.

Alywn and Jenner both attended the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles last weekend and Swift fans latched onto the idea that they might be coupling up after a photo of them posing together at the event started making the rounds on social media.

Vogue casually shared the picture in question as part of a gallery post of snaps from the event on Instagram (buried four picture deep in the carousel, no less). Allow us to make satisfying your (very understandable) curiosity a bit easier:

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Kendall Jenner and Joe Alwyn pose together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Instagram / Vogue courtesy of @hunterabrams)

"Last night, the industry’s biggest stars stepped out for the 2024 Academy Museum Gala. The night, which is fast becoming Hollywood’s favorite event honored Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno, and Quentin Tarantino. Tap the link in our bio for a look inside the star-studded event.Photos: @hunterabrams."

Alwyn and Jenner posed with Patrick Schwarzenegger (also a rumored ex of Swift's, thanks to a Fourth of July hangout in 2012) for the photo, in which Alwyn looks happy enough and Jenner is beaming like the sun.

Fans also shared surreptitiously-taken photos of the pair sitting together at the same table at the event and chatting.

Another picture of Joe alwyn and Kendall Jenner sitting on the same table and enjoying their evening at the academy museum galaTwo adults who don't give a damn about the childish drama on Twitter pic.twitter.com/ONyG5pd9gyOctober 21, 2024

Swifties quickly congregated on TikTok and X (née Twitter) to discuss the possibility of an Alywn-Jenner relationship. And, if you're wondering why this maybe-ship warrants mass discussion among fans of a person not even allegedly in it, fans like TikTok user hankatherinee have laid it all out.

“It looks like we’re heading to a relationship between Kendall Jenner and Joe Alwyn which would drive so many people crazy,” hankatherinee said in a video explaining why an Alwyn/Jenner pairing has Swift fans on alert. “This would be huge because as you know Swifties would go crazy because we know the past between Taylor, Kim and Kanye, and Joe is Taylor’s ex, so him dating a KarJenner would be wild.”

Meanwhile, TikTok user @420blaziken13 broke down the same reasons in a more personalized way in a video with a caption describing Alwyn and Jenner interacting as "so dystopian."

"I'm sorry, but if my ex-boyfriend of six years posted up with my ex-friend, who also happens to be the sister of the girl that ruined my life, I would, I would lose my f*cking marbles," @420blaziken13 said.

On X, the reactions ran the gamut, from GIFs of shock to passionate calls for everyone to care less about the whole thing to side-eye GIFs at Alwyn liking Jenner's posts—because, yes, that's also a thing that happened this week, when Alwyn liked Jenner's post about the event.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) A photo posted by on

All of this could mean that Alwyn and Jenner are becoming a thing—or it could just mean that they happened to be at the same event one time and got along enough to smile at a camera together and double-tap during an Instagram doom scroll. Only time (and, most likely, the obsessive internet sleuthing of the Swiftie community) will tell.