Taylor Swift Ended Her 100-Day Instagram Hiatus to Support Selena Gomez — and Possibly Share a 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Easter Egg
Why some fans think the post is a sign that long-awaited re-recording of 'Reputation' is (finally) coming soon.
Since the end of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has—understandably—been indulging in some much-needed time away from the public eye, which has included going dark digitally. On Saturday, however, the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer ended her 100-day stretch of social media silence with an Instagram Story post.
The post-worthy moment that brought Swift out of her hiatus was the release of her longtime friend Selena Gomez's new album, I Said I Love You First.
“@selenagomez & @itsennyblanco I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD,” Swift wrote on Instagram Stories, along with a link to listing to the album on Spotify.
Or at least that was the *official* reason for the post. Since every post from Swift doubles as an Easter egg hunt, some fans suspect the post might have a second layer of meaning.
Like so many things Swift has posted/said/done/worn in the last year or so, the post has been pegged as a potential Reputation (Taylor's Version) Easter egg. Because Swifties are excellent historians, some have pointed out that the singer's last post on Instagram before dropping the original version Reputation in 2017 was—dramatic drum roll, please—a post supporting Gomez's newest release at the time, "Fetish."
"Do you guys remember Taylor’s last post she had posted on instagram before Reputation, was Selena’s new music promotion," one user noted on X (née Twitter).
According to She Knows, another potential Easter Egg in the post could be the 12 extra D’s Swift added to the end of “GOD” in the post's caption, which the outlet reported "had fans diving deep into theories."
This isn't the only recent moment that some Swifties have speculated could be a Reputation (Taylor's Version) Easter egg. In a video she made to accept the Tour of the Century award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this month, Swift wore a gold snake necklace—an obvious nod to the iconic snake imagery of her Reputation era that fans were quick to point out on social media.
Of course, anticipation for Reputation (Taylor's Version) has been so high for so long, it's hard for some Swifties not to see signs about its impending release, well, everywhere, so only time will tell if Swift was being purely "ride or die" with the post or also being a little "riddle me this" with it.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
