Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to have been spending plenty of quality time together in recent months. Following the end of Swift's Eras Tour and Kelce's Super Bowl loss, the superstar couple headed out of town and even pulled off a "secret date night," away from prying eyes. Now, it's being reported that Kelce and Swift spent some time in Big Sky, Montana, where they embarked on a skiing trip with an unexpected companion.

DeuxMoi reported that the pop star and her sporting beau had been spending "some quality time in the great outdoors." After receiving tips from fans in Montana, the gossip site revealed that "sports broadcaster Erin Andrews was also allegedly spotted joining the couple." It's, of course, unclear why Andrews joined Swift and Kelce on vacation, but it seems that the loved-up couple were "enjoying some needed downtime," via the Daily Mail. The outlet also noted that Swift was allegedly spotted having dinner alone with Andrews on at least one occasion.

Taylor and Travis recently spent some time in Montana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his devastating Super Bowl loss, Kelce shared his plans to continue playing in the NFL for at least one more year. Kelce's huge news will impact fans of Swift, who can expect to see the "Blank Space" singer attending a ton of football games over the next year.

Despite their very busy respective careers, Kelce and Swift's romance appears to be blossoming. Travis's brother, Jason Kelce, discussed his brother's relationship with the "Red" singer during an episode of " The Steam Room " podcast. "I think this felt different," Jason said (via People ). "What also felt different is just the way he talks about her and talked about her from the moment he was with her...You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go."

"You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jason continued, "I think that the level early on in that was something that was very eye opening to me when we first had discussions." As for how Jason reacted to the news his brother was dating Swift, he shared on the podcast, "I remember just being like, 'Are you kidding me? Like...you're hanging out with Taylor Swift. Like, that's insane. That's awesome for you.'"